Thank you for purchasing IBM Security® QRadar® Security Intelligence product(s). After you activate your QRadar appliance or software product by using an activation key, you must apply a license key that entitles you to all the functionality and capacity associated with the product.

You should have received the license key for the product you purchased through an email. If you have not received your license key, please send an email to q1pd@us.ibm.com.

Apply the license key as described in the QRadar Administration Guide, downloadable from the QRadar documentation page.

If you have any questions, other than not receiving your license key, please contact IBM Support.