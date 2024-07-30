Transform your IT spend with AI
Watch the video (1:07)
Abstract representation of transforming IT spend with AI
Connect every interaction to ROI

When it comes to IT, where do you invest? Declan Coombs, Cloud & Technology Advisory Partner at IBM, shows how FinOps and AI can help empower teams to make better decisions.
Rethink home
(1:07)
Using generative AI and FinOps, CIOs can calculate the cost and ROI of every application down to each customer interaction. Ultimately, they’re no longer looking at just cost savings. They can look at ways to add value to the business and decide where to invest next. Declan Coombs Partner, Cloud & Technology Advisory IBM
Featured resource See the full picture of IT spend To capitalize on the full potential of generative AI, leaders need greater visibility into IT spend to better understand and orchestrate the flow of funds across the enterprise. Taking a wide-angle view of data can help re-evaluate workflows, processes, protocols—and potentially the system architecture itself. Read the report

Think Newsletter

The latest AI and tech insights with Think

Subscribe today
How IBM can help
Maximize the value of your tech spend Explore FinOps solutions
Build the future of your business with AI Explore AI solutions
Accelerate AI for business adoption Request an AI strategy briefing
You may also like Explore all Think videos AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

 Explore the curriculum Think 2024 on demand

Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.

 Explore the replays