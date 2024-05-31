Let’s lean into how can AI allow your organization and employees show up as more empathetic and more human.
What if you could use data, automation and AI to make evidence-based recommendations to upskill your employees?
How do you replace the person who just left your organization instead of the person you hired years ago?
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.