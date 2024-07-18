Transform Finance with AI
Watch the video (1:19)
Abstract representation of finance strategy
(1:19)

The role of the CFO has become more active and complex. Monica Proothi, Global Finance Transformation Leader at IBM, shows how generative AI has become critical in empowering CFOs to make informed decisions.
Rethink home
The question now is not if we can afford to embrace AI, but how can we afford not to.” Monica Proothi Global Finance Transformation Leader IBM
Featured resource Put AI to work in Finance The CFO role has become more difficult and complex, but generative AI can help you navigate the challenges. This guidebook explores how CFOs can get the most from generative AI, how they can apply it, and what they need to make it a valuable addition to their finance function. Download the guidebook
More in finance
Infuse AI into your day-to-day finance operations for increased efficiency and accuracy. Gen AI and order-to-cash can help your ROI by lowering uncollectable balances, days sales outstanding, and receipt of payment cycle times. Watch the episode

Think Newsletter

The latest AI and tech insights with Think

Subscribe today
How IBM can help
Build the future of your business with AI Explore AI solutions
Accelerate AI for business adoption Request an AI strategy briefing
You may also like Explore all Think videos AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

 Explore the curriculum Think 2024 on demand

Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.

 Explore the replays