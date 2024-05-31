Simplify your customer self-service Virtual assistants powered with generative AI can act as a router between your investments and the customer, guiding them to the right answer. Generative AI is more capable than humans to provide succinct, applicable, personalized answers, which is what your customers expect. Rethink home

When consumers interact with brands, they face a very disparate digital experience. They’ve got all these doors they can go through as they try to find the right answer. You really want to present them with a single door, that is always going to take them to the right outcome. Robert Yates Distinguished Engineer IBM

Featured resource Put AI to work in customer service Customer service is the #1 generative AI investment priority for CEOs surveyed. Today's customers demand superior service and AI can help you deliver.

More in customer service Transform customer service with AI For the first time, generative AI is making it possible for customer service to be scalable and human-centered. Transform your contact center with AI Think of your call center as not just a cost center, but an engagement center that builds relationships with customers. Improve your agent experience with AI Generative AI can unlock the desire to connect and problem-solve.

