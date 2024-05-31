Transform your contact center with AI
Transform your call center into an engagement center

When virtual agents deliver specific, accurate information quickly, agents are free to solve the unique problems that require a human touch and empathy. Every interaction becomes an opportunity to build on the customer relationship, which can lead to better solutions and even revenue.
Rethink home
AI is not here to replace human agents. It’s here to help agents deal faster and better with customers. With every interaction, you’re really building on this personalized experience. Enikő Rózsa Distinguished Engineer, CTO IBM Consulting, IBM Research
Transform customer service with AI

For the first time, generative AI is making it possible for customer service to be scalable and human-centered.
Transform customer self-service with AI

If you aren’t applying generative AI to customer service, you’re going to fall behind.
Improve your agent experience with AI

Generative AI can unlock the desire to connect and problem-solve.

