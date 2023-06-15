Asset management vs. parts inventory management: What’s the difference?

While both types of management deal with things businesses own, asset management systems deal exclusively with equipment and supplies the company needs to operate. Parts inventory management, on the other hand, deals with items the company needs to successfully repair an asset that’s broken down.

Asset management

Assets come in many shapes and sizes, from trucks and manufacturing plants to windmills and pipelines. Asset management tracks the location and condition of both physical and non-physical assets the company needs to perform business operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

One of the most common asset management use cases is asset maintenance, which is used to maintain an asset’s value for as long as possible. To do this, many companies rely on asset management software like an enterprise asset management (EAM) system to create transparency, enhance monitoring capabilities and resolve issues quickly. Here are some of the benefits of effective asset management software:

Centralized asset information: Maintenance workers need to know where an asset is and how it’s performing at all times. In order to do this, many use a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) as part of their overall EAM approach. This keeps maintenance information in one place and easily accessible to workers who must use it to perform regular maintenance activities like forecasting and replenishment.

Maintenance workers need to know where an asset is and how it’s performing at all times. In order to do this, many use a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) as part of their overall EAM approach. This keeps maintenance information in one place and easily accessible to workers who must use it to perform regular maintenance activities like forecasting and replenishment. Proactive issue resolution: In the Internet of Things (IoT) era, everything from a single valve to a thousand-mile pipeline can be connected to sensors that deliver real-time data on their condition and measure depreciation over time. By incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics into the software system, maintenance teams in the field can access critical information in seconds and make more informed decisions. These capabilities form the bedrock of preventive maintenance, an approach that anticipates and prevents failures before they occur through a combination of machine learning, operational data analytics and predictive asset health monitoring.

In the Internet of Things (IoT) era, everything from a single valve to a thousand-mile pipeline can be connected to sensors that deliver real-time data on their condition and measure depreciation over time. By incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics into the software system, maintenance teams in the field can access critical information in seconds and make more informed decisions. These capabilities form the bedrock of preventive maintenance, an approach that anticipates and prevents failures before they occur through a combination of machine learning, operational data analytics and predictive asset health monitoring. Consolidated operational applications: Strong EAM software establishes a single touchpoint for the management of virtually any asset or asset type. Processes can be unified and standardized across a wide range of functions that span the entire enterprise.

Strong EAM software establishes a single touchpoint for the management of virtually any asset or asset type. Processes can be unified and standardized across a wide range of functions that span the entire enterprise. Real-time asset information: Successful asset management depends on the availability of accurate, real-time information about everything a company owns. Imagine having paid for a critical piece of equipment you need delivered to your manufacturing facility but having no way of tracking it in transit. Asset tracking and asset tracking software play a key role in the success of asset management systems.

The following are the four most widely used types of asset tracking systems available today:

Radio frequency identifier tags (RFID): RFID tags are small tags affixed to an asset that broadcast a variety of information using radio-frequency signals and Bluetooth technology. In addition to an asset’s location, RFID tags can transmit the temperature and humidity of the environment where its being kept.

RFID tags are small tags affixed to an asset that broadcast a variety of information using radio-frequency signals and Bluetooth technology. In addition to an asset’s location, RFID tags can transmit the temperature and humidity of the environment where its being kept. WiFi-enabled tracking: WiFi-enabled tracking systems use a tag affixed to an asset to broadcast a variety of information about it over a local WiFi network. Like RFID, however, WiFi-enabled tracking is only effective at tracking items as long as they are indoors and within range of a WiFi network.

WiFi-enabled tracking systems use a tag affixed to an asset to broadcast a variety of information about it over a local WiFi network. Like RFID, however, WiFi-enabled tracking is only effective at tracking items as long as they are indoors and within range of a WiFi network. QR codes: QR codes are a significant upgrade on their predecessor, the universal barcode. Like serial numbers and barcodes, a QR code can provide an abundance of information about an asset quickly and easily. But unlike the barcode, QR codes are two-dimensional and can be read by a smartphone that’s being pointed at the code from any angle.

QR codes are a significant upgrade on their predecessor, the universal barcode. Like serial numbers and barcodes, a QR code can provide an abundance of information about an asset quickly and easily. But unlike the barcode, QR codes are two-dimensional and can be read by a smartphone that’s being pointed at the code from any angle. Global positioning satellites (GPS): Many businesses use global positioning satellites to track their assets in transit. A tracker is placed on the asset that then communicates information about it to a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) network. By transmitting a signal to a satellite, trackers enable managers to see where an asset is, anywhere on the globe, in real-time. GPS is the most widely used system for tracking assets and inventory that reside outdoors and away from a Bluetooth or WiFi network.

Parts inventory management

Where asset management focuses on items that help companies operate, parts inventory management focuses on spare parts and materials the company needs to keep on hand to repair equipment when it breaks. To accomplish this in a reliable and cost-effective way, maintenance repair operations (MRO) teams must strategically maintain parts inventory levels so they have what they need, but minimize the retention of excess or obsolete stock.

Here are three critical components of parts inventory control and some questions you can ask to ensure success with them: