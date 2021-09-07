Intelligent automation (IA) — an end-to-end intelligent automation solution that combines robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) — can provide many benefits that aid in the digital transformation of an organization.
AI is the perfect complement to RPA, together providing more accurate and efficient automation powered by an informed knowledge base. AI is the process behind the effort to simulate human intelligence in machines, while RPA automates processes that use structured data and logic.
Intelligent automation (IA) is the combination of AI and automation technologies, such as cognitive automation, machine learning, business process automation (BPA) and RPA. IA capabilities simplify processes. This simplification enables the user to think about the outcome or goal rather than the process used to get that result or the boundaries between applications.
The use of intelligent tools, such as virtual assistants and chatbots, equips organizations with key insights that help in automation efficiency and faster response to customers. For example, tools like optical character recognition (OCR) allow paper-intensive industries, such as healthcare or financial services, to automate text analysis and drive better decision-making.
There are many uses for IA, all of which ultimately help provide a better customer experience. Some of the uses include the following:
Aristotle believed, in reference to human perception, “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” The extension of RPA with embedded AI capabilities epitomizes this statement. AI utilizes information gathered from various sources and feeds that information to tools and products to increase the value of their interactions. RPA provides value in automating processes based on structured data, many of which previously required manual intervention. On their own, each provides value. But the combination of the two (i.e., IA) provides tremendous value in creating solutions that use a technological knowledge base to streamline processes and interactions between applications. The subsequent solutions are faster and more accurate, and contribute to gaining the following four efficiencies:
Several misconceptions threaten to slow IA adoption, but they are easily dispelled. Some of these misconceptions include the following:
Adopting IA is not without challenges. However, those challenges can be effectively remedied. Some of the challenges include the following:
Intelligent automation (IA) is pervasive across all industries to streamline processes and create efficiencies that provide more accuracy, faster response time and higher-quality product. Here are a few examples:
In the real estate industry, IA provides the first line of response to interested buyers. Bots use intelligent automation to provide faster, more consistent responses and engage buyers before involving a representative. Bots are also used to value properties by comparing similar homes and create an average of sales to prescribe the optimal selling price.
Bots forecast loan default, using machine learning and data analytics to create models that predict risk. In addition, RPA can automate the loan approval process and help reduce human bias.
In a production environment, RPA streamlines business operations and reduces the risk of error by automating repetitive tasks and processes, including anything from back-office parts inventory management to the assembly line. RPA can also be used to anticipate inventory using data analytics to evaluate existing inventory usage rates and collate that information to generate a recommendation.
A production environment — or any environment that relies on vendor relationships — can benefit from IA to analyze and select vendors. IA employs OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to gather and analyze data from multiple inputs in different formats and uses data analytics to compare vendor capabilities, reliability and compare pricing.
The future of IA is boundless. An example of new technology being developed that uses IA to provide greater value to our daily interactions with technology is cognitive automation. Cognitive automation is a progression of IA that uses large amounts of data, connected tools, diagnostics and predictive analytics to create solutions that mimic human behavior. Using natural language processing (NLP), image recognition, neural networks, deep learning and other tools, cognitive automation attempts to mimic more human behavior, including emotional reactions and other natural human interactions. An example of cognitive automation in use is the adoption of robotics to supplement patient care in nursing homes and hospitals.
Hyperautomation takes IA to the next level, automating as many processes and applications as possible, using tools such as business process management to standardize the approach to automation across the organization and create even greater business value.
Learn more about IBM Robotic Process Automation and enroll in our free trial today!