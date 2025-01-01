{Product resources page wiki-description with inline links: Page description forthcoming}
{Briefly—and compellingly—introduce the “Experience” asset here. It should always be a 1:1 product demo (may also be an excellent overview-level demo video as long as it's not on any other page. DON'T use any old video. If nothing is available, skip this section.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Plan” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{The “Plan” section is for essential information that clients need before they can get started implementing the specific product technology.}
{Add getting-started types of documentation and the literal information needed to make the product work with a company's systems.}
{Include system requirements, reference architectures, documentation, code library; may also use webcasts, demo videos that are about getting started.}
{In each eyebrow, include a one- or two-word generic content-type label in sentence case (for example, “Requirements,” “Webcast,” etc.).}
{In each headline, use the title of the resource. If the resource title is too long or not descriptive enough, write a better headline. Try for the same format for all item headlines.}
{Describe the resource in terms of what the client gets. Start with a verb to stay active (“Watch,” “Read,” “Explore”). Make copy for each description the same length.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Approach” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{The “Approach” section is about engaging with others and accessing resources to determine the right approach for an organization, specifically before implementing.}
{“Approach” is a way to get more assistance in the "Plan" phase. Resources include IBM Garage, quick-start guides and, whenever available, IBM Expert Labs.}
{In each eyebrow, include a one- or two-word generic content-type label in sentence case (for example, “Guide,” “Consultation,” “Lab,” etc.).}
{In each headline, use the resource title. If it’s is too long or not clear enough, write a better descriptive headline. Try for the same format for all item headlines in section.}
{Describe the resource in terms of what the client gets. In each description, consider starting with a verb to keep things active (“Watch,” “Read,” “Explore”).}
{Make it clear how the resource relates to the product being discussed. Include more details as space allows. Make sure copy for each description is same length.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Practice” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{The “Practice” section is about getting practice with the product before a client uses it or as a client begins to start using it. Think of it as the technical how-to section.}
{Include practical tutorials, demos, tours of the product that are specific to a feature, product-related courses offered by vendors with whom we have a relationship.}
{In each eyebrow, include a one- or two-word generic content-type label in sentence case (for example, “Product tour,” “Course,” “Tutorial,” “Demo,” etc.).}
{In each headline, use the resource title. If it’s is too long or not clear enough, write a better descriptive headline. Try for the same format for all item headlines in section.}
{Describe the resource in terms of what the client gets. In each description, consider starting with a verb to keep things active (“Watch,” “Read,” “Explore”).}
{Make it clear how the resource relates to the product being discussed. Include more details as space allows. Make sure copy for each description is same length.}
{Optional intro can summarize “Explore” resources. Focus on a clear client benefit. Avoid marketing fluff.}
{The “Explore” section lets clients explore product, product family or product universe business benefits with analyst reports, white papers, infographics, webcasts, etc.}
{“Explore” could be useful to sales people who want to direct leads to more info about the product or its universe’s trends than we might have on overview and subpages.}
{In each eyebrow, include a one- or two-word generic content-type label in sentence case (for example, “Analyst report,” “White paper,” “Infographic,” etc.).}
{In each headline, use the resource title. If it’s is too long or not clear enough, write a better descriptive headline. Try for the same format for all item headlines in section.}
{Describe the resource in terms of what the client gets. In each description, consider starting with a verb to keep things active (“Watch,” “Read,” “Explore”).}
{Make it clear how the resource relates to the product being discussed. Include more details as space allows. Make sure copy for each description is same length.}
{Be as specific as possible about the value gained from the CTA button(s). Ex: "Get started with a free trial of IBM Watson Studio or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs."}