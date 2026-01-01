Join us for an exclusive enablement session designed to empower IBM Data Platform Business Partners for a successful 2026.
In this session we will cover:
- Select-Territory Focus – IBM’s strategy drives growth in target accounts with Partners at the center.
- Persona-Led Marketing – IBM’s new approach shifts campaign focus from product to persona for greater impact.
- Enhanced Partner Programs – Updates to MyDM, Partner Marketing Kits, and Co-Marketing accelerate Partner success.
- Growth Opportunities – More ways for Partners to prospect and innovate via Demand Engine and Innovation Studios.
- Restart stalled deals with Expert Labs – expert guided AI use cases that drive quick wins, set a foundation for agentic AI, and earn your incentives
- AND MORE!
Other sessions we've organizing:
January 15: Automation Platform Session
January 20: Infrastructure Platform Session