IBM Security Technology Alliance Program (TAP)

Better together

When we say 'open ecosystem', we mean it. We do not restrict partners with nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). Our documentation, APIs and SDKs are online and freely available to all vendors for integrating their offerings with our security products.

Our dedicated alliance team is committed to supporting you every step of the way. We'll help you navigate the integration process and get you up and running as quickly as possible.

The Technology Alliance Program is a collaborative initiative designed to empower independent software vendors (ISVs) to build innovative integrations with our software products. Our program is all about fostering a spirit of collaboration, mutual support and collective success.

Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem of partners who share our passion for innovation, customer satisfaction and making a meaningful impact on the industries we serve. We believe that by working together, we can achieve far more than we could alone.
Product integration

We work with technology partners in any combination of these models:

Partner delivered

Integrations are built within the partner product that utilize our published product APIs, including MaaS360® and Verify (IAM). These integrations have minimal IBM validation but are delivered and supported by the ISVs.

 Partner developed

The independent software vendor (ISV) uses IBM SDK(s) to build an integration. The integration is validated by IBM Quality Assurance teams and made generally available through the IBM Security® AppExchange for joint customers to download.

 IBM embedded

IBM developed integrations are embedded within IBM products. The ISV partner provides technical assistance to the IBM development team. The integrations are delivered and supported by IBM.
Benefits

The IBM Technology Alliance Program provides technical and marketing resources to support innovative, customer-driven use cases with technology partner products and our leading IBM Security® product portfolio. Expand your solution and brand visibility with IBM Security customers, channel partners, sales and service teams.

 Technical
  • Complementary access to security products and expertise to help develop apps and integrations.
  • Developer webinars providing step-by-step guidance.
  • Dedicated team to help you when you need it.
  • TAP community to keep you up to date with technical topics.
 Marketing
  • Collaboration on marketing collateral, content for blogs, solution briefs, white papers, press releases and much more.
  • Presence on AppExchange and TAP Alliance directory.
  • Marketing opportunities with initial launch of integration and across our customer and partner ecosystem.
Next steps

