IBM Security Technology Alliance Program (TAP)

Our dedicated alliance team is committed to supporting you every step of the way. We'll help you navigate the integration process and get you up and running as quickly as possible.

The Technology Alliance Program is a collaborative initiative designed to empower independent software vendors (ISVs) to build innovative integrations with our software products. Our program is all about fostering a spirit of collaboration, mutual support and collective success.

Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem of partners who share our passion for innovation, customer satisfaction and making a meaningful impact on the industries we serve. We believe that by working together, we can achieve far more than we could alone.