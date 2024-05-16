IBM z/OS Cloud Broker integrates z/OS-based services and resources into your private cloud platform for a modern, cloud-native experience. This is the first software to provide access to z/OS services within private cloud platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift for consumption by the broader development community.



It enables you to protect and use your IBM Z® investments through integration with your hybrid cloud environments and strategies. Your developers can quickly create, modernize, deploy and manage applications within the security of your firewall.