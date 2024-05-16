Software that integrates z/OS-based services and resources into your private cloud
IBM z/OS® Cloud Broker provides access to z/OS resources and services from Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform, which enables you to integrate your z/OS infrastructure with hybrid multi-cloud environments and strategies.
IBM z/OS Cloud Broker integrates z/OS-based services and resources into your private cloud platform for a modern, cloud-native experience. This is the first software to provide access to z/OS services within private cloud platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift for consumption by the broader development community.
It enables you to protect and use your IBM Z® investments through integration with your hybrid cloud environments and strategies. Your developers can quickly create, modernize, deploy and manage applications within the security of your firewall.
Updates and fixes for IBM z/OS Cloud Broker
Get self-service access to z/OS resources with no special skills required, driving innovation and value for your company.
Integrate your existing IBM Z hardware/middleware resources. Protect the infrastructure investments running within your data center and the skills of the professionals supporting it.
Have 100% control over access and levels of use to all z/OS resources.
Get the services and resources of z/OS within RedHat® OpenShift®, a Kubernetes-based private cloud platform for building and running cloud-native applications and modernizing existing enterprise applications. Create connectivity from z/OS to an industry-standard K8s container runtime with an emphasis on simplicity, robustness and portability.
Focus on rapid innovation with self-service access to z/OS resources, including service catalogs with customized services that use the multi-tenancy and rapid elasticity of z/OS. The broker also offers integration of IBM Z with distributed and open technology and tools, and a cloud platform designed to facilitate management and compliance for cloud-native application development.
The broker integrates with your on-premises private cloud platform, controlled from behind your firewall and aligning with your organization's security and regulatory processes. All z/OS services are managed and developed for consumption by the IBM Z operations teams, while you keep full control over access and levels of use with z/OS configurable cloud security.
The z/OS Cloud Broker runs on your existing infrastructure, protecting your investments in the infrastructure running within your data center as well as the skills of the professionals who support it. With z/OS Cloud Broker, you can access and deploy provisioned software services, made available through IBM Cloud Provisioning and Management for z/OS, thereby using your existing investments in z/OS middleware.
z/OS Cloud Broker requires a supported operating environment for deployment.
System hardware requirements:
System software requirements:
Each z/OS Cloud Broker instance has a persistent storage requirement.
Installing Red Hat OpenShift Client command line tool is required.
A software to design and run OpenAPI conformant APIs to interact with z/OS applications and data.
A world-class secure and scalable platform for hosting your transactional enterprise applications in a hybrid architecture.
A service that offers a unified user experience for z/OS and cloud native applications in the IBM Cloud to create and use toolchains, with security and audibility at its core.
