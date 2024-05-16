Home Security Zerto on IBM Cloud Zerto on IBM Cloud
Achieve RPO in seconds and RTO in minutes, with an easy-to-deploy and scalable data-protection solution
Downtime is not an option

Zerto provides disaster recovery and cloud mobility within a single, simple, scalable solution.


Watch the video to learn how IBM Cloud® is combating downtime and outages while enabling access and availability.

Features

Continuous data protection Use agent-less, non-disruptive continuous data replication with journaling versus snapshots. Quickly recover to a point in time, seconds before a cyberthreat, such as ransomware, occurs.
Unlimited network backbone Transfer data within IBM Cloud using high-speed private global network backbone at no added cost to reduce risk.
Native VMware and Zerto Use existing tooling and knowledge to gain the scale and cost efficiency of the cloud—such as on premises, requiring no new skills.
App-consistent recovery Recover complete applications and get up and running quickly. Simplify disaster recovery for applications, such as SAP, SQL and Exchange.
Flexible disaster recovery Self-manage disaster recovery to IBM Cloud for full control, or choose an IBM Managed Services or IBM Business Partner option.
How Zerto is used Outages and disruptions

Help guard your brand from outages and disruptions with continuous data protection.

 Ransomware attacks

Avoid ransomware cost, downtime and data loss with 30-day, any-point-in-time recovery.

 Hybrid cloud

Empower transformation with a unique hybrid cloud strategy by using the cloud that’s right for you.
