More than 80% of CEOs say that sustainability investments will drive better business results in the next 5 years.² But while 86% of companies have a sustainability strategy, only 35% have taken action on that strategy.³
Consolidating Linux® workloads on 5 IBM z16™ systems instead of running them on compared x86 servers under similar conditions can reduce energy consumption by 75%. It also reduces space by 50% and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.⁴
Learn how each IBM z16 model can help you identify opportunities for the greatest greenhouse gas reductions.
Discover how modern, high-scale Linux consolidation platforms like IBM z16 can help optimize data center efficiency.
Learn how partition level power monitoring, which benefits from IBM’s long history of leadership in design for sustainability, can help you meet your sustainability goals.
Get a personalized total cost of ownership estimate that now includes sustainability factors. Know how much could you save with IBM Z.
IBM was awarded the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for its z16 model, recognizing its commitment to sustainability.
The IBM Z enterprise server portfolio is built for efficiency, resiliency and scale. With these technologies, clients can address their impact on the environment while maintaining the performance needed to drive business outcomes.
Discover how IBM z16 turns sustainability into a winning business strategy. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.
¹ IBM internal tests show that when running WebSphere and Db2 workloads, IBM z16 requires 16 times fewer cores than the compared x86 servers. If you scale this up to a complete IT solution, it means that when running this workload, the IBM z16 Max 125 would be doing the work of about 2000 cores of the compared x86 servers.
DISCLAIMER: This is an IBM internal study that is designed to replicate a typical IBM customer workload usage in the marketplace. Results might vary. The core consolidation study targeted comparison of the following servers: IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 system consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable processor units (IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 (2U) with two 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors 2.1 GHz, 16 cores per CPU. Both solutions had access to the same storage array. The workload consisted of a transactional application running on WebSphere Application Server and IBM Db2 simulating core online banking functions. The actual test results were extrapolated to the stated above x86 servers by using IDC QPI metrics and IBM sizing methodology by using the following assumptions on a typical IT environment of a banking client using x86 servers. The production IT environment has 16 x86 servers running at 50% average utilization. There are 48 x86 servers in the nonproduction IT environments: development (4 environments with 2 servers each, 8 servers total), development test environment (4 servers), system integration test environment (8 servers), performance test environment (16 servers), user acceptance test environment (4 servers) and production fix test environment (8 servers). A typical average CPU utilization is 7% across all nonproduction environments. An equivalent IBM Machine Type 3931 solution requires a single Max 125 server running at 85% average utilization across all IT environments that are separated by using LPAR technology.
⁴ Consolidating Linux workloads on 5 IBM z16 systems instead of running them on compared x86 servers under similar conditions can reduce energy consumption by 75%, space by 50% and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons annually.
DISCLAIMER: Compared 5 IBM Machine Type 3931 Max 125 model consists of three CPC drawers containing 125 configurable cores (CPs, zIIPs or IFLs) and two I/O drawers to support both network and external storage versus 192 x86 systems with a total of 10364 cores. IBM Machine Type 3931 power consumption was based on inputs to the IBM Machine Type 3931 IBM Power Estimation Tool for a memo configuration. Power consumption of x86 was based on March 2022 IDC QPI power values for 7 Cascade Lake and 5 Ice Lake server models, with 32 to 112 cores per server. All compared x86 servers were 2- or 4-socket servers. IBM Z and x86 are running 24 x 7 x 365 with production and nonproduction workloads. Savings assumes a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.57 to calculate more power for data center cooling. PUE is based on Uptime Institute 2021 Global Data Center Survey (link resides outside ibm.com). CO2e and other equivalencies that are based on the EPA GHG calculator (link resides outside ibm.com) use US National weighted averages. Results might vary based on client-specific usage and location.