“As AI transforms how businesses operate, IBM’s z17 platform stands out as a key enabler of secure, efficient, and data-driven modernization. At Adaptigent, we’re excited to work alongside IBM in support of z17. The advancements in AI-powered fraud prevention, real-time data processing, and hybrid cloud optimization directly align with our mission to help enterprises unlock the full value of their legacy systems. With the capabilities of IBM z17 and its AI acceleration, our customers can innovate faster, modernize with confidence, and protect what matters most—their data.”

- Steve Able, Director of Strategy and Architecture

