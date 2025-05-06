Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) develop applications that run and expand on an existing solution. IBM® works closely with ISVs to ensure applications developed for IBM Z® and LinuxONE platforms provide additional value to customers.
"21CS has experimented extensively with GenAI assistants and we are excited about the possibility of running large language models directly on IBM's new z17 system and the Spyre accelerator."
- Eddy Ciliendo, CEO
"The next chapter of mainframe computing is here, and Broadcom is ready to help organizations seize the full potential of the z17—starting from Day One."
- George DeCandio Distinguished Engineer, CTO, Broadcom Mainframe Software
“We are excited about the launch of the new Z17 IBM system; it will adopt new Telum II chip for enhanced AI acceleration, giving the chance for a more native approach to AI within our vertical software platforms, generating significant outcomes and benefits for our customers.”
- Andrea Castiglioni, CTO
"The AI era demands unparalleled security for mission-critical applications. Bloombase's support for IBM z17 empowers organizations to navigate this evolving landscape, securing their data and workloads with advanced PQC encryption and deep learning-powered threat protection needed to thrive in an AI-driven world."
- Sean Xiang, CEO
"PerfTechPro zAnalytics® is excited to announce first-day support of the new IBM z17 with the Telum II processor, providing assistance to leverage AI and Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. zAnalytics offers cost-effective CPM solutions which allow customers to take full advantage of the IBM Z platform."
- Bill Hart, Vice President
“The IBM z17 is the next generation of IBM processors, which have a long history, including the System 360, 370, 4300 series, and ES/9000 series. All these systems made their mark in IBM history, just like the Z series. Now, the IBM z17, with the Telum II processor and Spyre Accelerator, will bring the best of 21st-century technology with the expansion of Artificial Intelligence.”
- Robert Biggs, Expert Systems Engineer
“Having worked for years optimizing banking applications on IBM Z, I see IBM z17 as a major step forward. Its enhanced performance, AI-driven capabilities, and security innovations will enable financial institutions to modernize with confidence while maintaining the reliability they depend on.”
- Neetu WADIA, CMO & SVP Global Alliances
“IBM z17 will transform operations by automating processes, boosting productivity, and driving innovation and growth. INTERCHIP's RealTime Defrag (RTD) provides storage management functions to efficiently leverage the vast stores of data required to unleash the power of generative Al and continue supporting our mutual customers.”
- Alexander Buschmann, CTO
“Informatica is proud to support our IBM Z customers on this significant IBM z17 release. Informatica’s IBM Z customers rely on the latest IBM Z technology for running business critical systems and together with Informatica’s Data Management allows our customers to integrate all data for broader Enterprise usage.”
- Philip Line, Senior Director, Product Management
“IBM z17 adds numerous enhancements to maintain the IBM Z platform at the forefront of high-performing secure computing. Action Software International looks forward to maximizing the manageability and auditability of z/OS on IBM z17 with its leading-edge systems management products eventACTION and ussACTION.”
- Peter Sharma, VP Marketing
“The interoperability of IBM mainframes with distributed systems will once again be raised to a new level with the z17. The integration of hardware accelerators, especially for AI applications, will take automation on the platform and for everyone interacting with the host to a new level. We are therefore delighted with the increase in efficiency and the simultaneous cost savings for our customers.”
- Falk Reichbott, CTO
“At ASPG, we’re ecstatic about the IBM z17 launch—a bold leap in mainframe innovation that perfectly supports our mission to enhance customer efficiency and modernization. The z17 empowers our customers to secure data and streamline operations with ease. The z17 is a true game-changer, and ASPG is proud to collaborate with IBM to help our customers unlock its full potential for efficiency, security, and innovation.”
- Greg Thomason, Product Manager
“As AI transforms how businesses operate, IBM’s z17 platform stands out as a key enabler of secure, efficient, and data-driven modernization. At Adaptigent, we’re excited to work alongside IBM in support of z17. The advancements in AI-powered fraud prevention, real-time data processing, and hybrid cloud optimization directly align with our mission to help enterprises unlock the full value of their legacy systems. With the capabilities of IBM z17 and its AI acceleration, our customers can innovate faster, modernize with confidence, and protect what matters most—their data.”
- Steve Able, Director of Strategy and Architecture
“IBM z17 brings new opportunities for our customers to advance their business transformation strategies, and BMC AMI solutions are designed to help them turn that potential into measurable results. With z17’s AI acceleration and enhanced security capabilities, our customers can get even more value from their investment in BMC AMI—driving efficiency, reducing risk, and unlocking new levels of agility across their core operations.”
- John McKenny, Senior Vice President & General Manager for Intelligent Z Optimization & Transformation
“Annually, we gather our largest mainframe clients to discuss the latest technological advancements and how their businesses will be impacted. For the last several years, AI capabilities have been the topic of choice but most recently the talk has shifted to security surrounding the use of AI tools and the ability to keep up with new threats. IBM has certainly been hearing the same because z17 has incorporated several security features that will help alleviate the cyber threats imposed with quantum computing and AI. As our clients embrace z17, we will be with them to ensure our software helps protect their customers from growing outside threats.”
- Steve Carrillo, VP of Support
"RES-It US has been partnering with IBM since 1994 and is proud to be part of the IBM Z ecosystem. IBM z17 is empowering businesses to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world, with cutting-edge AI, enhanced security, and unmatched efficiency all in one platform. By aligning our solutions with IBM's innovation, we continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge technologies that drive efficiency and resilience in mission-critical environments."
- Marco Passerini, Head of International Operations
“We are delighted to see the IBM z17 usher in the next generation of enterprise computing with exceptional processing power and quantum-safe security. Building on 50+ years of collaboration with IBM, our Adabas & Natural products ensure our mutual customers can take advantage of the latest IBM innovations to optimize their business-critical application workloads and safeguard their most valuable data assets.”
- Arno Theiss, General Manager, Adabas & Natural
“As a trusted IBM partner for many years, our company has consistently focused on enhancing the performance. The introduction of IBM's z17 is awaited with excitement by GFS Software, and it will enable us to strengthen and grow our enduring relationships with our clients, as it underscores the core values we are dedicated to providing: data reliability, top-tier security, and exceptional performance.”
- Pedro Figueiroa, Director of International Contracts
“Beta Systems with its AI service team follows the developments around the IBM Telum II processor with great enthusiasm. The new figures for the IBM Telum II processor show the enormous improvements and continued huge potential that this chip offers for the future of AI applications. We are pleased to have IBM as a strong and innovative partner at our side and are convinced that the new IBM z17 with Telum II will once again take the possibilities of AI in the enterprise sector to a completely new level.”
- Mirko Minnich, Chief Technology Officer
“The IBM Z17 will transform how our mutual customers operate by automating complex processes, boosting productivity, and enabling them to focus on what truly matters: driving innovation and growth. In the payroll world, not only is accuracy of calculations important, but speed and security of processing too. IBM Z enables us to provide our clients with applications that process large amounts of personal data, needing complex calculations quickly.”
- Kathie Hammond, Principal Engineering Manager
“PPI is eager to leverage the advanced capabilities of the IBM z17, particularly its enhanced security and cryptography features, to drive the development of superior software solutions that deliver greater value. We are proud to be an integral part of the IBM Z ecosystem, collaborating to drive innovation and delighting our mutual customers.”
- Dr. Christian Friberg, Head of Mainframe Development
"The IBM z17’s power to automate intricate processes is transforming the way our shared customers do business, enhancing efficiency, and enabling them to concentrate on what matters most: driving innovation and fostering growth. We are excited to be part of the IBM Z Ecosystem."
- Mordi Tzamit- VP , Head of eMerge Unit- Sapiens
“IBM Z17’s ability to automate complex processes is revolutionizing the way our mutual customers work, boosting productivity, and allowing them to prioritize what truly matters: driving innovation and growth.”
- Brian Hawley, President
“IBM Z17’s capability to automate complex processes is transforming how our shared customers operate, enhancing productivity, and empowering them to focus on what matters most: innovation and growth.”
- Greg Matthews, COO
“IBM Z remains at the heart of the technology world thanks to its incredible speed, reliability, security, and power. The IBM z17 is going to be a game-changer for organizations that rely on incredible speed and massive amounts of data to achieve their goals, and Izzi Software is proud to be part of an ecosystem that has dominated computing for more than six decades – and continues to redefine what is possible.”
- Jennifer Nelson, CEO
“The IBM z17's advanced AI capabilities, driving powerful automation of complex processes, are revolutionizing our shared customers' operations. This leap in productivity, fueled by intelligent automation, empowers them to focus on innovation and sustainable growth. We are excited to support our mutual customers as they leverage the z17's AI-powered potential.”
- Dejan Cepetic, Mainframe Team Leader
“The IBM Z17 will revolutionize the way our shared customers operate by automating complex processes, boosting productivity, and enabling them to prioritize what truly matters: innovation and growth. I am proud to be part of the IBM Z Ecosystem and I am excited for the next generation of mainframers to leverage this technology to solve problems in the real world that matter.”
- Sheila McInerney, Sr. Development Manager
“The IBM Z17 is set to transform how our shared customers operate by streamlining complex processes, enhancing productivity, and allowing them to focus on what truly drives success: innovation and growth. I’m excited for the next generation of mainframers that will leverage this powerful technology to address real-world challenges that matter.”
- Kari Nagle, Director
“As global mainframe environments increase workloads to drive business growth, the IBM z17 with the Telum II processor delivers unprecedented opportunity for innovation along with improved performance and efficiency. Leveraging the new z17 platform, IT teams will gain maximum ROI from new AI driven technologies, as well as core solutions, such as Tone’s JES Spool management, STEPLIB management, and Host Output Transformation and E-Delivery solutions.”
- Shirley Balarezo, President
“With the new IBM z17, in conjunction with Crawford Technologies it is the perfect combination for a secure, dependable, and scalable transaction processing platform to manage mission-critical communications and workloads. Crawford Technologies looks forward to continuing our partnership with IBM and delivering to our customers the world’s fastest and most accurate document transformation, post-composition, and output management solutions for today’s digital economy.”
- Erin McCart Sr. Product Manager
“The IBM z17 strengthens PKWARE’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity and DevSecOps solutions. With the state-of-the-art AI capabilities, advanced cryptographic features, and seamless hybrid cloud integration of the z17, PKWARE is positioned to accelerate innovation, automate security at every stage of development, and drive unparalleled efficiency in secure coding, testing, and deployment. The z17 is not just an upgrade—it’s a catalyst for a new era of secure, intelligent, and adaptive technology. Our dedication to this evolution is unwavering, and PKWARE is poised to lead the future of cybersecurity with the power of the z17 at its back.”
- Tait Hamiel, Chief Product Innovator
Read how the State IT Department worked with IBM Z and Xerox to move from a manual disaster recovery process for print to an automated solution.
Read how Sopra Banking Software solution on IBM Z allows for a faster responsiveness to customers ever changing needs and stay competitive.
Read how SAS customers used MXG software to measures performance, utilization and planning to ensure that mainframe capacity accommodates demand.
“More flexible configuration options and the introduction of IBM z/OS® 3.1 bring the innovation of the IBM z16 to even more enterprises. BMC AMI solutions are fully compatible with these changes, enabling organizations to harness the power of AI as they make change their competitive advantage.”
– John McKenny, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation
“At Dynatrace, we are excited about the improved hybrid cloud use cases supported by IBM z/OS 3.1. The Dynatrace software intelligence platform combined with IBM z/OS 3.1 will allow companies to transform their business faster with observability, automation, and intelligence.”
– Alexander Huetter, Product Management
“RES IT partners with IBM since 1994 and is proud to be part of both the IBM z/OS ecosystem (of which it has always been a promoter and supporter) ever since. The GA of z/OS 3.1 confirms the validity of our choice, at the service of the IT of large customers around the world.”
– Marco Passerini, VP International Operations
“Wow, with the cost-effective support of Python, IBM Z definitely opens the era of an AI infused z/OS 3.1.”
– Dr. Stephen Fedtke, CTO
“INTERCHIP's RealTime Defrag (RTD) provides storage management functions to optimize System Storage space usage which will benefit the z/OS 3.1 AI-infused operating system that is dependent on scalability and security.”
– Alexander Buschmann, CTO
“Expanded usage of analytics and AI technologies are the top product requests from our z/OS customers. IBM z/OS 3.1 will allow us to more easily incorporate AI into our products and enable us to take advantage of the ever-expanding cloud enabled technologies that IBM is providing. We are looking forward to working with our customers and IBM to bring new Z based products and services to market.”
– Steve Carrillo, VP of Support
“Unlock the full potential of your data with FLAM on z/OSv3r1! Enjoy seamless integration into existing processes with our element, byte, and record APIs. Benefit from enhanced efficiency and security with compression, and encryption, easily complying with various security standards. Plus, our unique feature of searching and retrieving items within encrypted and compressed data sets FLAM apart from the competition. Secure your data and elevate your business with FLAM on z/OSv3r1.”
– Falk Reichbott, CTO
“Bloombase is excited with the launch of IBM z/OS V3R1. Bloombase and IBM have a longstanding partnership being driven by enterprise adoption of hybrid-cloud and their need to secure their crown-jewel data – from the IBM Z platform, to hyper-converged, composable infrastructures, and beyond.”
– Sean Xiang, CEO
“Alebra Technologies is always excited about the opportunity to run our software solutions on newer IBM releases. We take every opportunity to incorporate and exploit the features the new OS has to offer. In collaboration with IBM advances, this keeps our joint offering at the forefront of innovation and customer value.”
– Bill Yeager, CTO, Alebra Technologies, Inc.
“IBM z/OS 3.1’s direction and tech stack dovetails beautifully with the new solutions PKWARE continues to develop. From an AI infused framework and NoSQL interfaces to hybrid cloud advancements, PKWARE is excited to showcase the exceptional capabilities that z/OS 3.1 was designed to perform.”
– Jason Dobbs, Chief Technology Officer
“IBM’s z/OS 3.1 catapults businesses into a new era of technology, harnessing the strength of existing z/OS applications such as Tone’s JES Spool, Host Output and System management solutions, while adding key operating system intelligence, security and resilience capabilities that will best serve the world’s most critical workloads far into the future.”
– Shirley Balarezo, President
“NewEra Software eagerly awaits the availability of z/OS V3R1. NewEra will provide same-day support for z/OS V3R1 as it has for every new release of z/OS. The enhancements IBM will deliver makes z/OS the right choice for organizations dependent on unparalleled uptime, reliability and securability, just as NewEra Software’s Integrity Controls Environment (ICE) helps its customers create and maintain a highly available, safer and more secure environment for their business applications.
– Jerry Seefeldt, Director of Strategic Partnerships
“For over thirty years, ColeSoft has supported thousands of senior (and junior) software engineers as they debug complex applications at the lowest levels of z/OS. Colesoft proudly carries on this tradition with IBM's latest offering: z/OS 3.1.”
– Calin Cole, President
“The z/OS 3.1 operating system shows the continued evolution from the MVS operating system of years ago to the operating system that meets and exceeds the needs of their customers and users. I am glad to be a part of the latest advancement of IBM z/OS 3.1 operating system technology.”
– Bob Biggs, Expert Systems Engineer
“Informatica is delighted to continue to support its IBM Z customers by enabling Informatica’s industry leading mainframe data integration products, PowerExchange & Cloud Mass Ingestion for Databases, to operate in the highly secure IBM z/OS 3.1 environment.”
– Philip Line, Senior Director, Product Management
“Xerox Corporation continues to support IBM Z customers by enabling Xerox's industry leading mainframe print products to operate in the highly secure IBM z/OS 3.1 environment.”
– Mike Kirby, VP Workplace Solutions Engineering
“21CS is excited to partner with IBM bringing their strategy to life for infusion of AI, enhanced resiliency, and simplified management of the operating environment for their clients with z/OS 3.1. z/OS is the standard for innovative computing, and 21CS is proud to offer day one support for this new version.”
– Nick Pachnos, CEO
“The DataVantage family of products (DataVantage IMS release 7.1 and 7.2, DataVantage Db2 release 12.2, DataVantage DME(tm) release 2.2) are all ready to run on z/OS 3.1 and continue to support the growing need for AI.”
– Dave Simpson, Mainframe Product Manager
“With this major z/OS release IBM is again moving the boundaries of the mainframe and the hybrid cloud. z/OS 3.1 will provide customers with new AI, cloud, container and development capabilities that will enable Beta Systems customers to enhance their use of the mainframe through our products in the future.”
– Boris Kemp, Director, Partner Management
“We are thrilled to embrace the official release of z/OS 3.1, reinforcing IBM Z as the premier platform for future-proofing businesses. At Sopra Banking, we are committed to empowering clients with resilient, secure, and modern solutions, leveraging z/OS 3.1's enhanced capabilities for unparalleled performance and efficiency. Together, we embark on a journey of innovation in banking technology.”
– Guillaume Ventre, Architecture and Engineering, Mainframe Division
“Software AG is proud to support IBM z/OS 3.1 and provide our mutual customers with resilient and secure environments to run critical applications built on Adabas & Natural. The swift adoption of the z/OS 3.1 enhancements further solidifies Software AG’s dedication to ensuring our Adabas & Natural customers are future ready, now.”
– Arno Theiss, General Manager, Adabas & Natural, Software AG
“Our versatile ZETALY software suite is designed for seamless deployment in any environment. It leverages the power of z/OS 3.1, incorporating the zOS Container Extension feature to initiate ZETALY applications as dockers. This capability enables mainframe administrators to maintain consistent infrastructure management practices, whether they are working with traditional Z apps or exploring new technologies such as ZETALY that rely on Z resources.”
– Redwene Haddou, CTO
“z/OS 3.1 is not just a new release, it's a whole new version that marks the beginning of an important AI-infused journey for IBM's flagship business platform. What an exciting time to be an IBM Z mainframer!”
– Ed Jaffe, CTO
“The release of IBM’s V3R1 is awaited with excitement by GFS Software. Our solutions will be fully supported by z/OS 3.1 from day one, and our clients can continue to count on our commitment to providing efficient management, quality and security control of critical information stored on Z.”
– Pedro Figueiroa, Director of International Contracts
“Dino Software is proud to continue our standard of day-1 support for new z/OS releases, and we look forward to further leveraging IBM functionality to develop innovative solutions for zStorage, ICF catalogs, and I/O optimization which includes management, analysis, protection, and repair of technologically advanced mainframe environments. Dino’s flagship product, T-REX for ICF catalog management, will same day launch its new release including functionality adapted for the new z/OS 3.1. Our other enterprise products, Universal Data Manager for enterprise zstorage mgmt., VELOCI-Raptor for VSAM dynamic batch buffering and others will be ready to deliver even greater performance and assurance of business continuity and resiliency for our mutual customers in tandem with z/OS 3.1.”
– Murray Kruger, CEO
“The IBM®’s zOS® 3.1 AI-infused operating system provides more intelligence and innovation necessary for the future of critical workloads. UNICOM’s solutions will take advantage of this new operating system release and accelerate software deployment, modernize the customer and employee experience, and exploit new technology for competitive advantage. The zSystems™ platform allows clients to retain their existing IT infrastructure investment, while providing the flexibility to run, build, manage and modernize workloads on their choice of architecture. All of these are critical to a successful digital transformation journey and embracing competitive necessity of this core computing platform.”
– Larry Lawler, Chief Technology Officer
“ibi customers using FOCUS and WebFOCUS products choose the IBM Z platform due to the superior innovative software and hardware that IBM continues to deliver. With each new z/OS version ibi customers gain the benefits of certification for older releases -protecting significant business investments. And they also gain the integration of powerful new technology in new WebFOCUS and FOCUS releases. We have been working with IBM customers developing and deploying mission critical applications for over 45 years - and we look forward to continued success with the new z/OS 3.1 release this Fall.”
– Vijay Raman, Vice President, Products and Technology
“The storage management experts at DTS Software are pleased to announce same-day support of IBM's newest operating system release, z/OS V3R1. The DTS suite, including the flagship products ACC Monarch and Space Recovery System (SRS) are enhanced to take advantage of the new features and opportunities provided by z/OS V3R1 and we look forward to our continuing partnership with IBM to provide world-class products that enhance the z/OS environment and meet customers mission-critical needs.”
– Jerry Spencer, Mainframe System Engineer
“PerfTechPro zAnalytics® - assists managing IBM’s zSystems platform costs, supports new enhancements for Cloud Computing, AI, Security and hardware that enforce the scalability, availability, network efficiency, and general simplification of the operating system. This CPM solution, PerfTechPro zAnalytics, offers cost effective software which allows customers to take full advantage of z/OS V3.1.”
– Bill Hart, Vice President
