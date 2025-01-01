Home

Streamline mainframe operations with AI-powered efficiency
Simplify operations with a united workflow

IBM Z® Operations Unite is an AI-powered platform that simplifies mainframe operations by unifying workflows, prioritizing events and assessing business impact. It aggregates, correlates and contextualizes events and data to help teams make faster, more confident decisions—maximizing resiliency and reducing application downtime within a single, streamlined solution.
Focus on what really matters

Address issues and warnings across IBM Z that have been grouped, ranked and prioritized for effectiveness and clarity.
Identify correlated events

Understand the full impact of incidents with intuitive dashboards, topology views and real-time impact analysis.
Act on built-in remediation advice

Quickly resolve issues with AI-driven root cause detection and built-in recommendations tailored to your environment.
Remove uncertainty

Gain complete awareness of system health, pinpoint problems instantly and take decisive action—all from a single, centralized platform.

Features

Intelligent anomaly detection

Harness the power of machine learning to establish baseline behaviors and detect anomalies early—before they escalate into service-impacting issues.
AI-powered expert advice

Get precise remediation recommendations with generative AI and built-in IBM Z expertise, ensuring faster resolution of complex issues.
Unified centralized dashboard

Access a single-pane-of-glass view that consolidates KPIs and metrics from multiple sources, enabling seamless drill-down analysis.
Automated event correlation

Reduce noise and gain clarity with AI-driven event correlation that groups and compresses alerts based on time, topology and pattern recognition.
Transaction-level topology mapping

Visualize the relationships between business applications and infrastructure resources in an interactive graphical view for real-time insights.
Integrated command console

Take immediate action with a built-in command console that allows you to issue commands directly from the UI to resolve identified problems efficiently.
Take the next step

