IBM Z® OMEGAMON® for CICS® provides detailed system monitoring and performance management for IBM Z® systems, including IBM zEnterprise®. It centrally monitors and manages IBM CICS transactions and CICS Transaction Gateway interactions with other applications.
It offers a 3270 user interface (e3270UI) that spans the IBM OMEGAMON family, delivering integrated views of the environment into a single screen.
IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS can also be purchased as part of IBM Z Monitoring Suite and IBM Z Service Management Suite — a single tool set for the management of z/OS environments.
Take fewer steps to find the cause of a CICS performance problem—and increase availability.
Group CICS regions into CICSPlex® reporting groups for simplified reporting. Use CICSPlex System Manager (CPSM) definitions or define CICSPlexes with simple rules.
Use capabilities such as self-describing agents and IBM Z Monitoring Configuration Manager a simple batch installation toolkit to quickly deploy the entire OMEGAMON family from a simple batch process.
Execute Service Level Analysis component of IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS on IBM System z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) to save mainframe’s million instructions per second (MIPS).
View detailed bottleneck analysis or dynamically enable application tracing for active tasks to capture lopping tasks or cross-region application transaction traces.
IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS delivers resource monitoring and performance analysis for CICS Transaction Server for z/OS and CICS Transaction Gateway for z/OS. With intuitive workspaces, operators and CICS domain experts can monitor and manage CICS tasks and resources to find and resolve problems quickly and efficiently.
IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS helps operators and domain experts see and understand application and system events within a single interface. Utilize the CICSplex Application Trace page to obtain CICS request details that applications have made, and the CICSplex Event Processing attributes to quickly understand the events CICS is processing at that point.
CICS domain experts can remain confident that they are able monitor CICS TS asynchronous transactions with IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS. When tasks are using asynchronous processing, and there is a high response time, the user can view if a task uses asynchronous processing and can find all other tasks that are related by asynchronous processing. With this feature, the user can monitor the performance of asynchronous transactions in real time, and also in history.
View and modify CICS Task Storage Areas, in-flight with IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS and quickly fix task storage problems from within the enhanced user interface.
IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS enables domain experts to track programs, providing a list of all CICS programs used by a task, with CPU time, elapsed time and other statistics for each program, to quickly determine excessive execution and general performance.
Be informed when CICSplex VSAM data sets allocated to CICS regions are experiencing string waits or excessive control interval (CI) or control area (CA) splits, before they adversely affect CICS performance.
Deploy and manage your OMEGAMON deployment faster through a reduction in required address spaces, configuration steps and parameters—coupled with automatic discovery of system properties during the deployment process.
