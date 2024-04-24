CICS domain experts can remain confident that they are able monitor CICS TS asynchronous transactions with IBM Z OMEGAMON for CICS. When tasks are using asynchronous processing, and there is a high response time, the user can view if a task uses asynchronous processing and can find all other tasks that are related by asynchronous processing. With this feature, the user can monitor the performance of asynchronous transactions in real time, and also in history.