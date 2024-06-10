Manage z/OS Connect performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS 

Monitor and profile your API calls and back-end services in a modern API environment
APIs are the interface between your z/OS resources and the outside world. IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables your performance analysts to manage and optimize their mainframe API environment, and to profile the requests coming into your system for essential management reporting and resource planning.

 
Benefits
Optimize your environment and profile requests

Seamlessly access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, API rates and response time, service levels and more. Report and trend call rates over time by API, system, server, service, SOR or any of the other key metrics available.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS applies its built-in expert knowledge and artificial intelligence to automatically extract these insights and provide it in an intuitive graphical interface. This eliminates the need for time-consuming manual coding efforts, greatly enhances domain expertise and expedites learning about this new area of the z/OS infrastructure.

Business-level reporting Response time vs transaction rate API call to service mapping API provider and API requester data SOR detail

 

API requester detail Dynamic report customization Customized shared dashboards AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Modernizing z/OS Connect performance analysis
This webinar introduces concepts to help modernize your analysis of z/OS Connect data and gain insights into managing servers, tracking API growth, and analyzing performance data.
Understanding your API workloads driving your system resource utilization
This blog will help you to understand your systems’ z/OS Connect API activity to help you manage service levels and demand for system resources.
