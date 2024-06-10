APIs are the interface between your z/OS resources and the outside world. IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables your performance analysts to manage and optimize their mainframe API environment, and to profile the requests coming into your system for essential management reporting and resource planning.
Seamlessly access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, API rates and response time, service levels and more. Report and trend call rates over time by API, system, server, service, SOR or any of the other key metrics available.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS applies its built-in expert knowledge and artificial intelligence to automatically extract these insights and provide it in an intuitive graphical interface. This eliminates the need for time-consuming manual coding efforts, greatly enhances domain expertise and expedites learning about this new area of the z/OS infrastructure.
Your business and technical management need to see their workloads in meaningful terms. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS has over 30,000 shareable pre-built reports, custom dashboards, charts and reports to help improve communication and planning between the business and IT.
Viewing the overall transaction rate and response times at once helps you narrow the problem space in case of issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see the response time breakdown into components such as Time Spent in System of Record (SOR). View the data as granular as you need.
Many API calls invoke a single service, but that is not always the case. Drilling down visually from a specific API to the services invoked allows you to investigate changes or problems at the service or SOR level. Call volumes, response times and filters are available at any level within IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS.
APIs can provide access to mainframe resources (Provider), or allow mainframe applications to request data from off-platform (Requester). IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS makes analysis and reporting for both types intuitive. Where differences exist, such as the response time components reported, all the key metrics are provided.
A full understanding of your API Provider applications requires a knowledge of the back-end systems invoked. With IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, you can map services to the System of Record (SOR) Identifier and System of Record Resource to identify the region and transaction invoked by a particular service.
When analyzing the API calls being made off-platform by your mainframe applications, you need to know who made the calls, the endpoint, payload information, call volumes and response times. With IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, all this data is available, and more can be presented in tabular or chart formats to fit your needs.
Get advanced report customization capabilities for fast analysis without programming or complicated steps so you can view the relevant data you need. Intuitive customization options include report type, summarization level, filtering and interval comparisons.
Customizable dashboards collect and display at-a-glance live views of any collection of metrics of interest to you. When shared, they promote collaboration and provide a common truth for an entire organization. You can expand any report and use drill-down capabilities for further analysis of metrics required.
Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.