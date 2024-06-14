Manage WebSphere performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS 

Monitor WebSphere Application Server (WAS) performance and availability with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Infrographic linking three screenshots about data sent and received, GCP and zIIP, and WebSphere transactions

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their WebSphere Application Server environment more effectively and efficiently. Prevent risks, save time and optimally configure your environment.

 
Benefits
Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports the WebSphere Application Server for z/OS transaction logging records (SMF 120 subtype 9), so you can track transaction response time and resource consumption. These records provide detailed transaction-level metrics on where the work runs and the nature of the work, including processor consumption, transferred bytes and response times.

Business-level reporting Transaction rates by cell Transaction rates by cluster Response time compared to transaction rate Response time and transaction rate for a specific URI

 

CPU and zIIP usage Comparison by date Transaction overview AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Enable your performance analysts to manage and optimize their WebSphere Application Server environment performance more effectively and efficiently.
This video demonstrates analyzing WebSphere® processor usage, identifying high CPU utilization and optimizing zIIP offload. Explore predefined reports, drill downs and features for efficient analysis and sharing.
Getting to know your WebSphere for z/OS workload
See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.
Learn to troubleshoot WebSphere Application Server (WAS) transaction issues with SMF 120 subtype 9 records. Track workload patterns, perform capacity planning and isolate issues with predefined reports and drill-down capabilities.
This video introduces the topic of transaction reporting based on the SMF 120 subtype 9 record, specifically in terms of data volume per request/response.
