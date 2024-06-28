Manage z/OS Virtual Tape performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Monitor Virtual Tape performance and availability with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Virtual Tape environments more effectively and efficiently. Prevent risks, save time and optimally configure your environment.

 
Benefits
Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports native and virtual z/OS attached tape from many different vendors:

  • IBM TS7770, IBM TS7760, IBM TS7740, IBM TS7720
  • EMC DLm
  • Oracle StorageTek VSM
  • IBM VTF Mainframe
  • Oracle StorageTek Physical Tape Solutions
  • Luminex Mainframe Virtual Tape Solutions

All major tape management software catalogs are supported: CA1, RMM, TLMS, Control-T and Zara.

The Virtual Tape library statistics are supported for all models of the IBM TS7700 family using BVIR activity records and for Oracle StorageTek Virtual Tape. For EMC DLm and IBM VTF Mainframe support for the native SMF data is available.

Monitor all cache flows in a TS7700 cluster Recovery point objective monitoring – replication backlog RPO monitoring – average deferred queue age Controlling the limits Host view of tape usage AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Managing z/OS Virtual Tape Performance
Proactively identify risks in your virtual tape environment, and address potential issues even before they have fully developed.
How to make the best of IBM’s TS7700 Virtual Tape solution
Watch this webinar if you’ve ever experienced frustrating performance issues or want to ensure that your TS7700 environment is optimized per best practices.
TS7700 Synchronous Mode Copy Benefits
TS7700's Synchronous Mode Copy reduces RPO, avoids delays, and improves cache flow for smoother processes.
z/OS Virtual Tape infrastructure availability monitoring
Discover best practices for z/OS Virtual Tape infrastructure in this webinar. Learn automated risk identification, rapid issue resolution and optimization techniques through demonstrations.
Review these key reports when troubleshooting remote cluster issues or trying to determine if your remote clusters are receiving replication.
