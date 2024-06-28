IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Virtual Tape environments more effectively and efficiently. Prevent risks, save time and optimally configure your environment.
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports native and virtual z/OS attached tape from many different vendors:
All major tape management software catalogs are supported: CA1, RMM, TLMS, Control-T and Zara.
The Virtual Tape library statistics are supported for all models of the IBM TS7700 family using BVIR activity records and for Oracle StorageTek Virtual Tape. For EMC DLm and IBM VTF Mainframe support for the native SMF data is available.
Cache bandwidth in a TS7700 is one of the most important keys for performance. If the cache bandwidth is exhausted, that may impact job runtimes and the RPO for disaster recovery locations. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides insights into which activities are consuming this resource over time.
Many customers have a third data center in a remote location today. Due to performance reasons the data in this location is usually not synchronously replicated, so it’s essential to understand how much data is not replicated at a certain point in time, as in this example.
The second question that the customer worries about is how many minutes or hours the replication of the data is behind data creation. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS answers this question as well. The waiting time until the copies are processed is too long. This triggers an exception warning for investigation.
In an IBM TS7700 license for cache enablement, host throughput increments and premigration queue length exist. To understand if these limits are reached, different metrics need to be monitored. This example shows the migration backlog that shows how much data is waiting in the premigration queue and can trigger throttling.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides a customizable ability to see the most common applications “out of the box.” The virtual tape information provides information from the hardware view. The host view shows the number of mounts, read or write throughput, compression and much more.
Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.