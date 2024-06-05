Manage z/OS systems performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Use IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS to optimize z/OS systems performance management
Optimize z/OS® systems performance management by using AI-driven analytics to proactively monitor and manage your z/OS environment. Prevent disruptions, reduce costs and preserve the reliability and availability that mainframes are known for.

 
Benefits
Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enhances the RMF/SMF data and applies its built-in knowledge to understand how the z/OS architecture handles your workloads. This helps you tune z/OS to improve performance and protect availability. You can also use it to tune your processor configuration to increase the MIPS you get from your mainframe hardware.

Health insights Interactive LPAR and FICON topology viewers Context-sensitive drill downs Intuitive visibility

 

Dynamic report customization Anomaly detection and statistical analysis Customized shared dashboards AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
Discover proactive z/OS systems performance management with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Use AI-driven analysis to identify risks and optimize system availability.
Why Am I Still Seeing zIIP Eligible Work?
An FSACCESS security setting caused unnecessary zIIP crossover in WebSphere workloads. Adjusting the setting reduced MSU consumption and improved performance, demonstrating the value of regular monitoring with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision.
Is a Sub-Capacity Processor Model Right for You?
Discover how transitioning to sub-capacity processor models can enhance performance, improve capacity delivery, and save costs by optimizing processor cache efficiency.
Imagine how much you can learn from SMF data
Gain a vision for how rapidly you might use easy visibility into RMF and SMF data to expand your understanding of how the z/OS ecosystem operates.
How long is too long? Multi-period service classes
Learn about the complexity of duration measurements in this webinar. Explore weighted service units, fixed variables in z/OS 2.5, and the importance of checking durations post-upgrade. Discover the power and risks of multiple periods in performance analysis.
Take the next step

Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.

