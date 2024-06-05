Optimize z/OS® systems performance management by using AI-driven analytics to proactively monitor and manage your z/OS environment. Prevent disruptions, reduce costs and preserve the reliability and availability that mainframes are known for.
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enhances the RMF/SMF data and applies its built-in knowledge to understand how the z/OS architecture handles your workloads. This helps you tune z/OS to improve performance and protect availability. You can also use it to tune your processor configuration to increase the MIPS you get from your mainframe hardware.
Prevent risks to availability and performance with built-in artificial intelligence assessing over 700 key z/OS metrics and by using thresholds from expert domain knowledge.
z/OS topologies (FICON and LPAR) are complex and difficult to visualize. Traditional viewing methods involved manual printing. IntelliMagic Vision's interactive LPAR and FICON topology viewers allows analysts to interact with, concentrate on and compare time intervals to spot costly errors and changes.
Context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to identify alternative analytical paths based on the data that is displayed and to quickly investigate each hypothesis, saving time lost on exploring “dead-end” paths. The ability to focus on a wanted subset of data is especially valuable when dealing with massive SMF data volumes.
Instead of using coding programs or mastering tooling that is siloed by technology to access various types of SMF data, a common, intuitive user interface eliminates data mining and frees staff to focus on high-value analysis. This single interface that is used across the entire platform improves learning, collaboration and analytical efficiency.
Advanced report customization capabilities facilitate quick analysis without requiring programming or complicated steps. Intuitive customization options include report type, summarization level, filtering and interval comparisons.
Significant changes in key metrics are highlighted in change detection views, showing variations with more or less than 2 standard deviations between the current day and 30 days prior. Get early alerts to changes that may have a sustained impact, such as this example of increased CPU.
Customizable dashboards collect and display at-a-glance live views of any collection of metrics of interest to you. When shared, they promote collaboration and provide a common truth for an entire organization. Expand any report and use drill down capabilities to pursue further analysis of metrics they find of interest.
Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and setup the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Whether you are conducting product research, need emergency services or would like to discuss how IBM products and services can help you, our experts are here to help.