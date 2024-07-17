CICS
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics transaction and enqueue metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that may warrant investigation.
This video showcases how dynamic navigation enables the rapid identification of the limited subset (in this case, 4 out of 100) of timing buckets that are pertinent to a specific transaction.
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics storage metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that may warrant investigation.
Learn by exploring CICS transaction and statistics data
Learn to detect risks in CICS availability and performance, analyze transaction data and explore detailed CICS metrics.
Db2 Imagine how much you can learn by exploring Db2 statistics data
This session suggests capabilities to keep in mind as you seek to modernize how you access and analyze your Db2 SMF data, both to promote rapid learning as well as boost the value you derive from your data.
Imagine how much you can learn by exploring Db2 accounting data
This webinar reveals insights from Db2 SMF data, including work profiles, visibility through correlation IDs, workload management with authorization IDs, and integrating Db2 data with other types like CICS transactions (SMF 110.1).
Implementing asynchronous duplexing in a production Db2 lock structure user experience
In this webinar, you can delve into the performance impacts of implementing asynchronous duplexing for the Db2 lock structure in a high-volume Db2 data sharing environment.
Disk & Replication
See how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS can be used to provide visibility to the status of Global Mirror replication in a globally disbursed parallel sysplex environment.
This case study shows how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS may be used to easily find the root cause of a z/OS performance issue that is related to overloaded back-end drives.
Discover how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS helps address performance issues that are caused by software changes. It efficiently identifies and corrects a sudden increase in connection time, attributed to a new SQL query.
The All-Flash data center – how come my I/O response isn’t twice as fast?
Discover flash technology in IT. Despite its promise of speed, many data centers don't experience significant changes in response times. Learn about its potential impact on your data center's performance.
zHyperLink read performance and lessons learned
Watch Joe Hyde as he shares recent Db2 production data, which highlights the speed of zHyperLink read I/Os and other lessons learned.
MQ
View dashboard analysis for system performance, revealing correlations between metrics such as CPU usage, batch work, buffer pool performance and more.
Boost the value that you derive from MQ SMF data through a modernized approach
Explore modernizing MQ SMF data analysis for improved insights. Discover intuitive interfaces and dynamic drill downs into MQ statistics and accounting data, enhancing problem-solving with rated health assessments and interactive analysis.
Imagine how much you can learn by exploring MQ statistics and accounting data
See how to extract insights from the SMF 115 and SMF 116 record types and optimize configurations.
Systems
Discover proactive z/OS systems performance management with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Use AI-driven analysis to identify risks and optimize system availability.
Imagine how much you can learn from SMF data
Gain a vision for how rapidly you might use easy visibility into RMF and SMF data to expand your understanding of how the z/OS ecosystem operates.
How long is too long? Multi-period service classes
Learn about the complexity of duration measurements in this webinar. Explore weighted service units, fixed variables in z/OS 2.5, and the importance of checking durations post-upgrade. Discover the power and risks of multiple periods in performance analysis.
TCP/IP & zERT
Unlock network security insights with zERT data in IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS. Identify unencrypted traffic and assess encryption levels with ease.
TCP/IP’s z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) feature provides a single source of data to determine which traffic to and from your site is cryptographically protected by protocols like TLS, SSH and IPsec, and which is not protected.
Value of and visibility into zERT network encryption data
View this session to learn more about the value provided by this new zERT data, and to gain the visibility your security team needs to derive great value from this data.
Using zERT and other SMF data to manage and optimize network encryption
Discover z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) in this webinar. Learn how it enhances network security by providing visibility into encryption status, aiding in compliance and optimizing CPU usage.
Virtual Tape How to make the best of IBM’s TS7700 Virtual Tape solution
Watch this webinar if you’ve ever experienced frustrating performance issues or want to ensure that your TS7700 environment is optimized per best practices.
z/OS Virtual Tape infrastructure availability monitoring
Discover best practices for z/OS virtual tape infrastructure in this webinar. Learn automated risk identification, rapid issue resolution and optimization techniques through demonstrations.
WebSphere
This video demonstrates analyzing WebSphere processor usage, identifying high CPU utilization and optimizing zIIP offload. Explore predefined reports, drill downs and features for efficient analysis and sharing.
Learn to troubleshoot WebSphere Application Server (WAS) transaction issues with SMF 120 subtype 9 records. Track workload patterns, perform capacity planning and isolate issues with predefined reports and drill-down capabilities.
This video introduces the topic of transaction reporting based on the SMF 120 subtype 9 record, specifically in terms of data volume per request/response.
Getting to know your WebSphere for z/OS workload
z/OS Connect Modernizing z/OS Connect performance analysis
This webinar introduces concepts to help modernize your analysis of z/OS Connect data and gain insights into managing servers, tracking API growth, and analyzing performance data.
