Manage MQ performance for z/OS with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision

Manage MQ queue managers and activity with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision
Infographic depicting connection between MQ command data, MQPUT data, and buffer pool health

 

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS MQ configurations and activity more effectively and efficiently, and proactively assess the health of their queue managers.

 
Benefits
Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision provides an effective way to focus your analysis and generate interactive reports. You can use context-sensitive drill downs to facilitate rapid and focused access to MQ data to manage, tune and optimize your environment.

Automatic health assessments for queue manager Profile queue manager workloads Buffer pool utilizations MQ logging infrastructure View activity by queue name

 

CPU by workload drivers CPU per MQ call Compare and correlate multiple metrics Isolate message length profiles by CICS transactions AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources
View dashboard analysis for system performance, revealing correlations between metrics such as CPU usage, batch work, buffer pool performance and more.
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Deriving Insights from SMF 115 MQ Statistics Data
Optimize MQ performance by analyzing SMF 115/116 data, monitoring buffer pools, and using IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for proactive insights.
Boost the value that you derive from MQ SMF data through a modernized approach
Explore modernizing MQ SMF data analysis for improved insights. Discover intuitive interfaces and dynamic drill downs into MQ statistics and accounting data, enhancing problem-solving with rated health assessments and interactive analysis.
Using zHyperWrite to Improve MQ Logging Performance
zHyperWrite improves MQ logging performance by speeding up mirroring and halving response times, resulting in a 54% improvement in a large MQ environment.
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