IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision supports the WebSphere Liberty for z/OS request logging records (SMF 120 subtype 11), so you can track request response time and resource consumption. These records provide detailed request-level metrics on where the work runs and the nature of the work, including processor consumption, returned bytes and response times.

This HTTP request data can be a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to focus their analysis to derive great value from this data and identify insights from timing and activity metrics to optimize performance and efficiency of Liberty workloads.