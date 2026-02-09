Monitor and profile Liberty requests on z/OS with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision
Access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, CPU and request volume. Profile requests and easily navigate your Liberty environment in a single view with your entire end-to-end z/OS environment.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision supports the WebSphere Liberty for z/OS request logging records (SMF 120 subtype 11), so you can track request response time and resource consumption. These records provide detailed request-level metrics on where the work runs and the nature of the work, including processor consumption, returned bytes and response times.
This HTTP request data can be a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to focus their analysis to derive great value from this data and identify insights from timing and activity metrics to optimize performance and efficiency of Liberty workloads.
Live, context-sensitive drill downs into Liberty data accelerates issue identification and resolution and eliminates the need for custom report coding. In this example, the drill-down analysis of a specific URI shows that response time spikes are independent of request rates and CPU time consumed.
Live-interface reports can be easily customized through an interactive dialog to view the data you want to see in the way you want to see it; this example shows the report edit interface with a sample view of GCP and zIIP usage by server job name. Customizable variables include report visualization type, data source, variables, conditions, x- and y-axis values and much more.
Understanding typical behavior for your applications helps you recognize when changes occur that might lead to problems. Profiling your workloads over time helps you determine whether the changes are typical trends over multiple days, weeks or months. Pre-defined charts and tables are available to view request data summarized by system, server, transaction class, user, or URI levels of granularity.
Viewing the overall request rate and response times in the same view lets you narrow the problem space in case of issues, or profile your workloads for trending analysis. You can also see how much of the response time is CPU time. View the data as granularly as you need.
Viewing the general-purpose CPU (GCP) time and zIIP time consumed provides valuable insights for resource optimization efforts and problem analysis, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing system performance. If you have WLM transaction classes defined, you can also see the GCP and zIIP time for the enclave, as requests invoke resources on other subsystems (e.g. Db2). View the data as granularly as you need.
Switch from chart views to tabular views and digest data in ways more relevant to your immediate task at hand. This predefined, customizable report with key transaction metrics by URI shows the key metrics of CPU time, transaction rates and response times, with more details including the enclave response time ratio which helps you see if WLM goals are being met.
Pre-defined reports for change detection can help you recognize when statistically-significant changes occur to your key metrics such as request rates, response times, or CPU consumption. Drill downs allow you to see usage patterns leading up to the change. The report below shows changes at the URI level. Reports are also included for system, server, transaction class, and user levels of granularity.
