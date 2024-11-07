IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® provides great visibility into IMS PA and FA transaction workloads, enabling performance analysts to effectively manage and optimize those workloads.
Access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, CPU and transaction volume. Profile requests and easily navigate your IMS environment in a single view with your entire end-to-end z/OS environment.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports IMS transaction metrics captured in IMS Performance Analyzer (IMS PA) summary (“transaction index”) records (record type x’CA01’) or in BMC AMI Ops Monitor for IMS transaction log records (record type x’FA’). This transaction data can be a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to focus their analysis to derive great value from this data and identify insights from timing and activity metrics to optimize performance and efficiency of IMS transaction workloads.
Live, context-sensitive drill downs into IMS data accelerates issue identification and resolution and eliminates the need for custom report coding. In this example, the drill-down analysis by Region Type identifies that almost all CICS® DBCTL work is running on one of the six IMS subsystems.
With hundreds of pre-built IMS reports and easy report customization through the GUI, spotting imbalances or misconfigurations has never been easier. In this example, a top-level view of CPU by IMS ID identifies a workload imbalance across the IMS subsystems.
Live-interface reports can be easily customized through an interactive dialog to view the data you want to see in the way you want to see it; this example shows the report edit interface with a sample view of CPU usage by program name. Customizable variables include report visualization type, data source, variables, conditions, x- and y-axis values and much more.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision provides detailed pre-built live-interface reports on all of the key IMS metrics, as well as countless other IMS metrics, including database call activity per transaction. This example shows the summary level by call category for top transactions.
Custom dashboards allow users to collect and group any number of live reports into a single view to support their unique analysis requirements. Displaying assignments of transaction codes into transaction classes, this particular dashboard shows that class 0 is used for many distinct transaction codes and shows several high-volume transactions that are assigned into distinct transaction classes.
Enjoy a single, shared interface for your entire end-to-end z/OS infrastructure to improve collaboration amongst teams and expedite issue resolution. This example shows a custom dashboard with views of CPU and elapsed time activity within Db2® for work driven by IMS BMPs and MPRs focused by Correlation Name or Plan Name.
This top-level view of the top CPU consuming transactions is important for awareness and is a common starting point for more detailed analysis.
Awareness of high-volume transactions is valuable since delays in response time can quickly generate a service issue. This is also a common launching point for more detailed analysis.
Immediate awareness of significant increases in CPU per transaction for high-volume transactions is important when seeking to optimize efficiency.
Combined high-level views of timing components by transaction code, views of interest can be selected for exploration at additional levels of detail (these vary depending on input source of data).
IMS transaction data also include many activity metrics including views of database calls. This is a view by specific DL/I database call type for a selected transaction.
Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
