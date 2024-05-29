Manage Db2 performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision

Prevent availability risks and optimize Db2 performance
Infographic connecting three screenshots of visibility into key Db2 metrics that help you manage performance

The vast complexity of Db2 statistics data and Db2 accounting data make it challenging to derive value from the rich metrics available. Clear visibility into Db2 metrics through SMF records helps you to prevent availability risks and manage and optimize performance.

 
Benefits
Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI, real-time comparisons and editing, and context-sensitive drill-down capabilities to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

The volume and complexity of Db2 Statistics data (SMF 100) and Db2 Accounting data (SMF 101) data is difficult to analyze. Easy visibility into key Db2 metrics through SMF records is crucial to proactively prevent availability risks and to effectively manage and optimize performance.

Enterprise-wide health assessments Focused views health insights Time charts health assessments Buffer pool and I/O metrics Statistics and accounting data integration

 

Db2 I/O statistics by buffer pool and database Db2 elapsed time profiles CICS transaction ID drill downs CICS and Db2 SMF data integrations AIOps through cloud delivery
Resources How A Db2 Newbie Quickly Spotlights the Root Cause of a Db2 Slowdown
This blog explores how a non-Db2 expert quickly identified latch contention arising from a Data Sharing Index Split as the root cause of a Db2 delay/slowdown.
Db2 Buffer Pool Tuning: Exploring Key Metrics
Easy accessibility to key Db2 buffer metrics enhances buffer pool tuning analyses so that they can be quickly completed. This video explores key metrics for one buffer pool tuning methodology.
Imagine how much you can learn by exploring Db2 statistics data
This session suggests capabilities to keep in mind as you seek to modernize how you access and analyze your Db2 SMF data, both to promote rapid learning as well as boost the value you derive from your data.
Imagine how much you can learn by exploring Db2 accounting data
This webinar reveals insights from Db2 SMF data, including work profiles, visibility through correlation IDs, workload management with authorization IDs, and integrating Db2 data with other types like CICS transactions (SMF 110.1).
Implementing asynchronous duplexing in a production Db2 lock structure user experience
In this webinar, you can delve into the performance impacts of implementing asynchronous duplexing for the Db2 lock structure in a high-volume Db2 data sharing environment.
