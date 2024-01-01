IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports IMS transaction metrics captured in IMS Performance Analyzer (IMS PA) summary (“transaction index”) records (record type x’CA01’) or in BMC AMI Ops Monitor for IMS transaction log records (record type x’FA’). This transaction data can be a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to focus their analysis to derive great value from this data and identify insights from timing and activity metrics to optimize performance and efficiency of IMS transaction workloads.