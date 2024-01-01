Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Manage IMS performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Monitor and profile IMS transactions and performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® provides great visibility into IMS PA and FA transaction workloads, enabling performance analysts to effectively manage and optimize those workloads.
Benefits Optimize your environment and profile requests

Access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, CPU and transaction volume. Profile requests and easily navigate your IMS environment in a single view with your entire end-to-end z/OS environment.

 Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What’s included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports IMS transaction metrics captured in IMS Performance Analyzer (IMS PA) summary (“transaction index”) records (record type x’CA01’) or in BMC AMI Ops Monitor for IMS transaction log records (record type x’FA’). This transaction data can be a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to focus their analysis to derive great value from this data and identify insights from timing and activity metrics to optimize performance and efficiency of IMS transaction workloads.

Context-sensitive drilldowns accelerate problem resolution Live, context-sensitive drill downs into IMS data accelerates issue identification and resolution and eliminates the need for custom report coding. In this example, the drill-down analysis by Region Type identifies that almost all CICS® DBCTL work is running on one of the six IMS subsystems.
Easily spot imbalances across IMS subsystems With hundreds of pre-built IMS reports and easy report customization through the GUI, spotting imbalances or misconfigurations has never been easier. In this example, a top-level view of CPU by IMS ID identifies a workload imbalance across the IMS subsystems.
Seamlessly customize reports and dashboards right in the interface Live-interface reports can be easily customized through an interactive dialog to view the data you want to see in the way you want to see it; this example shows the report edit interface with a sample view of CPU usage by program name. Customizable variables include report visualization type, data source, variables, conditions, x- and y-axis values and much more.
Access thousands of pre-built live-data reports including hundreds for IMS IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision provides detailed pre-built live-interface reports on all of the key IMS metrics, as well as countless other IMS metrics, including database call activity per transaction. This example shows the summary level by call category for top transactions.
Create and share custom dashboards for consolidated views of numerous reports Custom dashboards allow users to collect and group any number of live reports into a single view to support their unique analysis requirements. Displaying assignments of transaction codes into transaction classes, this particular dashboard shows that class 0 is used for many distinct transaction codes and shows several high-volume transactions that are assigned into distinct transaction classes.
Single pane of glass for integrated visibility across the z/OS infrastructure Enjoy a single, shared interface for your entire end-to-end z/OS infrastructure to improve collaboration amongst teams and expedite issue resolution. This example shows a custom dashboard with views of CPU and elapsed time activity within Db2® for work driven by IMS BMPs and MPRs focused by Correlation Name or Plan Name.
View top transactions by CPU This top-level view of the top CPU consuming transactions is important for awareness and is a common starting point for more detailed analysis.
View top transactions by transaction volume Awareness of high-volume transactions is valuable since delays in response time can quickly generate a service issue. This is also a common launching point for more detailed analysis.
CPU per transaction view by IMS subsystem Immediate awareness of significant increases in CPU per transaction for high-volume transactions is important when seeking to optimize efficiency.
Combined high-level views of timing components by transaction code Combined high-level views of timing components by transaction code, views of interest can be selected for exploration at additional levels of detail (these vary depending on input source of data).
Access IMS Transaction activity metrics IMS transaction data also include many activity metrics including views of database calls. This is a view by specific DL/I database call type for a selected transaction.
AIOps through cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills.
Resources Total economic impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.

Optimize IMS Transaction Performance Management

With this webinar, which covers the latest advancements in IMS transaction performance management, stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of IMS analytics.
