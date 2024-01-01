Monitor and profile IMS transactions and performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® provides great visibility into IMS PA and FA transaction workloads, enabling performance analysts to effectively manage and optimize those workloads.
Access critical information, such as significant drivers of demand, CPU and transaction volume. Profile requests and easily navigate your IMS environment in a single view with your entire end-to-end z/OS environment.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS supports IMS transaction metrics captured in IMS Performance Analyzer (IMS PA) summary (“transaction index”) records (record type x’CA01’) or in BMC AMI Ops Monitor for IMS transaction log records (record type x’FA’). This transaction data can be a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs enable analysts to focus their analysis to derive great value from this data and identify insights from timing and activity metrics to optimize performance and efficiency of IMS transaction workloads.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.
With this webinar, which covers the latest advancements in IMS transaction performance management, stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of IMS analytics.
