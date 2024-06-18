Home Z software Z analytics IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS Manage z/OS Disk and Replication performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Disk and Replication environment more effectively and efficiently.

 
Benefits Proactively analyze and prevent risks

Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.

 Save time and quickly resolve issues

Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.

 Expedite learning and enhance domain expertise

Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.

What's included

IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS continuously assesses your disk’s health and replication systems. Thus, if there is an incremental degradation in any aspect of your system or a sudden change caused by a hardware failure or a change in resource use or workload pattern, you’ll see it immediately. 

Daily health insights Health insights and exception reports alert you when your storage systems need attention. Metrics are automatically assessed for each time interval, and they are highlighted if they are not within acceptable bounds. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS also recommends what actions to take depending on what alert is encountered.
Compare Sysplex, LPAR and FICON topology intervals Interactive topology viewers allows analysts to interact with, drill down into, and compare time intervals for their Sysplex, FICON, LPAR and subsystem topologies— crucial for spotting errors and changes that may impact costs.
Time charts for deeper insight From the exception reports, it is a simple matter to drill down to see a detailed time chart of the flagged metric. Then you can narrow down the time frame when the behavior occurred and correlate it to any application impacts that resulted.
Comparison charts and change detection Comparison charts are useful for determining when a particular behavior began and if this is a one-time anomaly or part of an ongoing trend.

 

Drill down to specific volumes, datasets or address spaces From a time chart, there are many drill downs available to see the metric at a more detailed level of granularity. For even further analysis, more drill downs are available. Rather than static reports, the data shown is based on the interval data of the RMF/SMF records on a near real-time basis.
Track key metrics for synchronous and asynchronous replication The need for continuous availability has made replication a critical aspect of disk storage. Monitoring data replication health is key to meeting business and regulatory requirements. IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS tracks key metrics for both synchronous and asynchronous replication methods.
Trend analysis for your key I/O measurements IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides many trending charts to help you see where your operations are heading. This example shows a mild increase in I/O rate and a decrease in response time, which can be helpful in deciding whether a storage hardware upgrade is needed or may be deferred.
AIOps through cloud delivery Advantages to adopting a cloud model include rapid implementation (no lead time to install and set up the product locally), minimal setup (only for transmitting SMF data), offloading staff resources and access to IntelliMagic consulting services to supplement local skills. 
Resources Total Economic Impact of IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.

 Troubleshooting global mirror RPO spikes

See how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS can be used to provide visibility to the status of Global Mirror replication in a globally disbursed parallel sysplex environment.

 How can I tell if my back-end drives are overloaded?

This case study shows how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS may be used to easily find the root cause of a z/OS performance issue that is related to overloaded back-end drives.

 High connect time for z/OS disk

Discover how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS helps address performance issues that are caused by software changes. It efficiently identifies and corrects a sudden increase in connection time, attributed to a new SQL query.

 The All-Flash data center – how come my I/O response isn’t twice as fast?

Discover flash technology in IT. Despite its promise of speed, many data centers don't experience significant changes in response times. Learn about its potential impact on your data center's performance.

 zHyperLink read performance and lessons learned

Watch Joe Hyde as he shares recent Db2® production data, which highlights the speed of zHyperLink read I/Os and other lessons learned.
