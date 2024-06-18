Monitor disk and replication performance with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS Disk and Replication environment more effectively and efficiently.
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS continuously assesses your disk’s health and replication systems. Thus, if there is an incremental degradation in any aspect of your system or a sudden change caused by a hardware failure or a change in resource use or workload pattern, you’ll see it immediately.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
See how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS can be used to provide visibility to the status of Global Mirror replication in a globally disbursed parallel sysplex environment.
This case study shows how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS may be used to easily find the root cause of a z/OS performance issue that is related to overloaded back-end drives.
Discover how IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS helps address performance issues that are caused by software changes. It efficiently identifies and corrects a sudden increase in connection time, attributed to a new SQL query.
Discover flash technology in IT. Despite its promise of speed, many data centers don't experience significant changes in response times. Learn about its potential impact on your data center's performance.
Watch Joe Hyde as he shares recent Db2® production data, which highlights the speed of zHyperLink read I/Os and other lessons learned.