Monitor and profile CICS transactions and regions with IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
IBM Z® IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS® enables performance analysts to manage and optimize their z/OS CICS regions and transactions more effectively and efficiently, and proactively assess the health of their CICS regions.
Access built-in health insights that rate hundreds of critical metrics to proactively identify risks to your application health and performance. AI-derived anomaly detection highlights statistically significant changes, accelerating problem-solving.
Use thousands of out-of-the-box reports combined with a powerful, intuitive GUI plus real-time comparisons and editing. Let context-sensitive drill-down capabilities help you to maximize time spent preventing and resolving issues. Minimize downtime without the need for custom coding.
Augment the effectiveness of staff with interactive, customizable and shareable dashboards, built-in explanations and extensive drill downs. Use AI as a force multiplier to expedite learning, promote collaboration and enhance analytical effectiveness.
CICS SMF transaction data is a rich source of performance insights, but its volume can make analysis challenging when using traditional approaches. Proactive assessment of key statistics metrics across all regions helps identify potential risks to availability.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS uses detailed z/OS expert knowledge to automatically generate hundreds of insights and dramatically improve visibility into z/OS infrastructure operations.
Forrester Consulting conducted a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that expands on the benefits of IBM Z Intellimagic Vision for z/OS for organizations in terms of risk reduction, hardware, productivity and cost savings, and better performance management.
This video showcases how dynamic navigation enables the rapid identification of the limited subset (in this case, 4 out of 100) of timing buckets that are pertinent to a specific transaction.
Automated assessments of key CICS statistics storage metrics facilitate proactive analysis and prevention of outages by identifying areas that may warrant investigation.
CICS reporting by IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS provides insights into key health metrics, summarized by CICS group, with drill downs into individual CICS regions.
Learn to detect risks in CICS availability and performance, analyze transaction data and explore detailed CICS metrics.