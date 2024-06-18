Health insights assessments – enterprise-wide IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS assesses key CICS metrics against best practice values to identify potential risks to availability for investigation. View the assessments in user-defined logical groupings in red, yellow and green. Expand to view more levels of detail, with all regions making up the selected group or metric time charts.

Drilling into CICS statistics data Many types of CICS statistics data can be explored at deeper levels of detail. For example, file name, enqueue name, transaction class and TCB mode. This image shows the use of dynamic navigation and context-sensitive drill downs to determine which CICS storage areas are experiencing Short on Storage conditions.

Transaction response time profiles CICS workload analysis usually starts with a “Top n” view of transactions by CPU consumption or by transaction volume. Next, you can focus on response time profiles with almost 100 timing buckets that are initially grouped into high-level summary categories. You can also view detailed explanations of the categories of interest.

Primary response time components After the initial response time display identifies the primary contributors to response time, drill downs can help identify the specific components of interest. If a primary response time category for a transaction is “Total I/O Wait Time” (as seen in the previous image), its sub-sections can be examined with a single click.

Response time profiles The ability to compare profiles across transactions by the primary CICS response time categories can also provide helpful insights. This example shows CPU per CICS transaction across the first set of transactions. Global filters can also be specified to further focus the selected transactions.