X-Force Threat Intelligence is a cloud-based threat intelligence solution analyzing over one billion data points. Identify, investigate, and remediate global threats powered by a dynamic blend of human and machine intelligence, harnessing the expansive scale of IBM X-Force.
Quickly research and action threats using X-Force Threat Intelligence, from a rich base of early warning data, strategic and tactical intelligence, augmented with deep vulnerability insights from threat intelligence services research.
Block against malware, phishing, and botnets with curated insights from IBM X-Force. Enrich threat context using feeds and indicators. Access data programmatically via STIX, TAXII, or RESTful API for efficient, automated responses, strengthening your defense against evolving threats.
Explore the features of our comprehensive threat intelligence offerings
Collaborate with more than 100k defenders in this threat research community portal. Exchange delivers dependable, actionable, and timely intelligence drawn from a vast repository of 900+ terabytes of threat data.
Leverage APIs for foundational threat intelligence, early warning insights and automated actions. Elevate threat detection, investigation, blocking and enrichment capabilities with integrations across tools like SIEM, IPS, and IDS.
Fortify and enhance security operations with automated, real-time threat detection and blocking. Integrate highly curated X-Force Threat Intelligence with existing security tools, like firewalls, IDS, and SIEM to improve effectiveness and efficiency.
Enhance proactive threat management with detailed insights into threat groups, campaigns, and malware. Operationalize real-time threat intelligence with strategic and tactical reports, industry insights, and urgent notifications of emerging threats.
X-Force is a threat-centric team of hackers, responders, researchers and analysts with decades of experience. Our portfolio includes offensive and defensive products and services, fueled by a 360-degree view of threats. With a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike, our team knows how to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on business priorities.
Threat intelligence is a compilation of threat information that is gathered across external sources and used to prevent and mitigate cyberattacks. Threat data is organized, refined and augmented to make it actionable and to allow your cybersecurity team to understand threats and the actors behind them.
The X-Force® Threat Intelligence team delivers global threat intel applied to your security operations with detection and response content. We help streamline workflow, orchestration and applications that drive enrichment, collaboration, visualization and advanced analytics, providing:
Threat intelligence empowers cybersecurity teams to proactively defend against and rapidly respond to threats attacking their organization by helping them identify and understand their adversary, create a response plan and allocate resources strategically. Cybersecurity teams can use threat intelligence to block attacks in real time and mitigate the risk of attackers affecting their brand and reputation.
Threat intelligence is purposely built by industry experts from a wide range of backgrounds, including former government intelligence analysts, SOC analysts and private industry consultants. The team’s founding principles include strict analytic rigor, correct analysis and reproducible assessments.
X-Force Threat Intelligence uses industry best practice frameworks such as:
Threat intelligence is valuable to different members across the security operations center (SOC), from real-time blocking for tier 1 analysts, aiding investigation and threat hunting for more experienced analysts, to helping SOC leaders make strategic decisions.
There are 5 types of premium reports published as premium content in the X-Force® Exchange platform:
The Domain Name System (DNS) is the protocol that translates user-friendly domain names that people can remember to computer-friendly IP addresses.
Quad9, a partnership between IBM, Packet Clearing House and Global Cyber Alliance, is a recursive DNS platform that blocks against malicious domains to prevent your computers and IoT devices from connecting to malware or phishing sites.
X-Force Threat Intelligence is offered in multiple editions. Compare the editions and features to see which tier meets your security needs.
Each year, IBM Security X-Force—our in-house team of cybersecurity experts and remediators—mines billions of data points to expose today’s most urgent security statistics and trends.
IBM Security’s latest research is published in the annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, a comprehensive overview of the global threat landscape based on data collected throughout the previous year.
IBM X-Force Exchange is a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that allows you to consume, share and act on threat intelligence. It enables you to rapidly research the latest global security threats, aggregate actionable intelligence, consult with experts and collaborate with peers.
The X-Force Exchange provides a combination of observable indicators including vulnerabilities, malware, malware families, IP reputation, URL reputation, web applications, pDNS, WHOIS information, malicious domains, and higher-order intelligence such as actors, campaigns, incidents and TTPs. X-Force Threat Intelligence provides curated analysis of threats, groups, malware and industries.
X-Force Threat Intelligence data is sourced from IBM-developed infrastructure and databases, open-source intelligence, commercial sources, the deep web, and partnerships with third-party sources.
IBM X-Force threat intelligence can be integrated into existing security solutions by using a RESTful API, including STIX over TAXII protocols to incorporate structured and unstructured data.
Please visit IBM X-Force Exchange API Documentation (link resides outside ibm.com).