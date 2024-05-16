IBM Workload Simulator for z/OS® and OS/390® is a terminal and network simulation tool. It can simulate a network of terminals and its associated messages.
IBM Workload Simulator for z/OS and OS/390 can be used to determine system performance and response time, to evaluate network design, perform functional testing and automate regression testing. It is used as a basic tool in a comprehensive test plan to increase the effectiveness of system testing by providing a structured and systematic approach to all phases of system testing.
Workload Simulator for z/OS and OS/390 guide (second edition)
Guides you through the test process, helping you develop test cases, automate test runs and analyze results with Workload Simulator Test Manager.
Provides support for SNA, CPI-C (LU 6.2), Transmission Control Protocol/ Internet Protocol (TCP/IP), Telnet 3270, 3270E and 5250 clients, Telnet line mode network virtual terminal clients, FTP clients and client applications that run on top of TCP/IP.
Simulates SNA logical units while running an IBM VTAM® application program.
Features flexible script-generating utilities such as a structured translator language (STL), interactive data capture (IDC), a NPM/LU2 reformatter and script generator.
Includes extensive runtime utilities such as Workload Simulator/ISPF interface, display monitor utility, runtime reports and ITPECHO.
Workload Simulator provides native support of multiple client applications that run "on top" of TCP/IP; that is, TCP/IP handles all routing and delivery between the Workload Simulator host and the system under test. Workload Simulator implements its connection to TCP/IP on the local host by using the macro API.
SNA logical units (LUs) can be simulated by Workload Simulator while running as a VTAM application program. General support is provided for LU types 0 to 7, with special support for the LU 2, LU 3, LU 6.2 and LU 7 data streams.
The expanded SNA portfolio provides CPI-C (LU 6.2) transaction program simulations to test existing LU 6.2 applications, execute stress or performance testing and test applications still under development.
WTM guides the user through the test process. WTM can help users develop and manage test causes, automate test runs and analyze results. For even more flexibility, WTM offers three modes of operation that control the amount of interaction the user can observe through Workload Simulator.
The flexible generation of scripts include STL, Interactive Data Capture (IDC), NPM/LU 2 Reformatter and Script Generator.
Workload Simulator offers various utilities for users as they test their networks, including ISPF Interface, Display Monitor Facility, run-time reports and ITPECHO
Workload Simulator provides the utilities to analyze test results, including loglist, log compare and response time.
Requirements for installing IBM Workload Simulator depend on the equipment and the resources to simulate.
IBM Workload Simulator for z/OS® and OS/390® requires one of the following operating systems:
IBM Workload Simulator for z/OS and OS/390 can run in any hardware environment that supports the listed software.
Review the requirements for installing and running Workload Simulator in an MVS™ environment. On MVS, Workload Simulator runs in virtual mode (V=V) or real memory mode (V=R).
Review the general requirements for running Workload Simulator in an MVS environment. It lists the installation requirements for using the programs, interfaces and facilities provided with Workload Simulator.
