IBM® WebSphere® Hybrid Edition allows you to optimize entitlements to maximize budgets. Use your subscription to choose from three deployment options: WebSphere Network Deployment, WebSphere Base, and Liberty Core while also using Mono2Micro and Transformation Advisor to assist in your modernization efforts.
IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition helps you establish new cloud-native applications, modernize your existing IT estate or support an established WebSphere estate.
Runtime options
IBM WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment
IBM WebSphere Application Server Base
IBM Liberty Core
VPC/license
Provides 1 VPCs of WAS ND
Provides 4 VPCs of WAS Base edition
Provides 8 VPCs of Liberty Core
What is it?
A runtime environment for large-scale and mission-critical application deployments, offers near continuous availability and intelligent management capabilities.
A flexible, secure Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications, provides advanced performance, redundancy and programming models.
A lightweight production runtime for rapid web and cloud-based application development and deployment.
Features
All the capabilities of WebSphere Application Server, plus:
All Liberty Core, plus: