IBM® WebSphere® Hybrid Edition allows you to optimize entitlements to maximize budgets. Use your subscription to choose from three deployment options: WebSphere Network Deployment, WebSphere Base, and Liberty Core while also using Mono2Micro and Transformation Advisor to assist in your modernization efforts.
Pricing options
Starting at USD 759.00 * Standard subscription

IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition helps you establish new cloud-native applications, modernize your existing IT estate or support an established WebSphere estate.

Most popular

*Price shown excludes any applicable taxes
Features and capabilities

Runtime options

IBM WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment

IBM WebSphere Application Server Base

IBM Liberty Core

VPC/license

Provides 1 VPCs of WAS ND

Provides 4 VPCs of WAS Base edition

Provides 8 VPCs of Liberty Core

What is it?

A runtime environment for large-scale and mission-critical application deployments, offers near continuous availability and intelligent management capabilities.

A flexible, secure Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications, provides advanced performance, redundancy and programming models.

A lightweight production runtime for rapid web and cloud-based application development and deployment.

Features

All the capabilities of WebSphere Application Server, plus:

  • Clustering and high availability in virtual machines
  • Intelligent management
  • Full integration with z/OS platform
  • Full applications and session caching support

All Liberty Core, plus:

  • Support for Open Liberty, WebSphere Liberty and traditional WebSphere in production
  • Java EE and Jakarta EE Full Platform, and MicroProfile compliant
  • Compatibility APIs to simplify Application Modernization
  • Jakarta EE Web Profile and MicroProfile for web apps and Microservices
  • Low memory, high throughput
  • Container and Kubernetes optimized
  • CI/CD native with Liberty Zero Migration and Continuous Delivery
