Optimize your costs
Proactively manage security risk and threat remediation

IBM® WebSphere® Automation simplifies the way operations teams work by proactively automating the protection, health and optimization of your WebSphere estate so your teams can focus on the work that matters most. Remove the labor-intensive manual workload from your operations team, WebSphere Automation manages continuous security compliance with automated vulnerability assessment, tracking and remediation.
Pricing options
Starting at USD 74.50 * Standard subscription

Production ready to monitor WebSphere estates

Per VPC/month

*Price shown excludes any applicable taxes
Features and capabilities

Feature

Proactive CVE protection

Reduce time to resolution on disruptive memory leaks

Automated inventory tracking for WebSphere

Description
  • Accelerate threat remediation to reduce security risk

  • Identify vulnerabilities, enable one-click download, deploy fixes and audit fix history

  • Export the evidence to show compliance and SLAs are met as CSVs or via REST APIs
  • Speed time to resolution with automation to diagnose and analyze memory leaks, triggered by IBM Instana® Observability

  • Generate problem report automatically to identify the source of the problem

  • Share the report with app development teams (or app vendors) to fix memory leaks quickly
  • See servers in VMs or containers, and from multiple ND cells, in one combined view of the WebSphere estate

  • Automatically update using the latest information as patches and fix pack upgrades are deployed

  • Export inventory as CSV, or using REST APIs, to integrate data with existing tools and reports
Purchase

Learn how you can save costs with the right combination of IBM WebSphere products