Automate IBM® WebSphere® operational activities to proactively reduce security risk and accelerate threat remediation. Remove the labor-intensive manual work from your operations team's workload to ensure continuous security compliance with automated vulnerability assessment, tracking and remediation. Manual tasks and inadequate visibility hamper the ability to deliver a strong security posture.

IBM is offering WebSphere Automation to simplify the way operations teams work. Automate your existing IBM WebSphere security and operational activities to reduce the cycle time of threat remediation and minimize your threat exposure. Leverage automation to protect your business and most critical assets so your teams can focus on the work that matters the most.