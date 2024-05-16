Automate IBM® WebSphere® operational activities to proactively reduce security risk and accelerate threat remediation. Remove the labor-intensive manual work from your operations team's workload to ensure continuous security compliance with automated vulnerability assessment, tracking and remediation. Manual tasks and inadequate visibility hamper the ability to deliver a strong security posture.
IBM is offering WebSphere Automation to simplify the way operations teams work. Automate your existing IBM WebSphere security and operational activities to reduce the cycle time of threat remediation and minimize your threat exposure. Leverage automation to protect your business and most critical assets so your teams can focus on the work that matters the most.
Increase security, resiliency, and performance for your WebSphere application workloads.
Remove the labor-intensive manual work from your operations team’s workload.
Transform the management of middleware technologies.
Identify Log4j and other critical security vulnerabilities with WebSphere Automation.
Be prepared for industry-disrupting security vulnerabilities, like Log4j/Log4Shell.
Detect and act on risks automatically to promote continuous compliance.
Get proactive about risk and improve response time.
Notify teams of new incidents and vulnerabilities and their impact across the environment.
Explore how WebSphere Automation helps administrators understand and maintain WebSphere security more efficiently.