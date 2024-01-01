Home

 Simplified connectivity for world-class telecommunications
Harness innovation for a faster tomorrow

Telecommunications firms excel in connectivity. From the era of landlines and cable TV to the present day, their success has always depended on reliably connecting customers to the wider world in an interactive and cost-effective manner. Today, the focus is on the rapid, efficient deployment of 5G, supported by significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure. Creating standout 5G services requires a strategic approach to integration–enhancing the connection of systems, applications and data to drive innovation forward.
Benefits Customer experience and trust

Harness data to introduce new targeted offerings and drive customer engagement. Identify possible chum in the existing user base and develop strategies to retain those customers.

 5G stand-alone and cloud

Unlock the power of 5G and its possibilities. Introduce new applications and migrate workloads to the cloud to take advantage of new core network capabilities.

 IT modernization

Use existing investments in mainframe, on-premises, and public and private cloud applications. Innovate with the confidence that your legacy systems won't hinder new projects.

 Mobile private network and EDGE compute

Embrace the rise of private network infrastructure and its many business opportunities. Move beyond traditional connectivity–on-premises, or from the network edge.

 Sustainability and compliance

Employ advanced analytics to gain real-time insights into your energy usage. Drive infrastructure changes to help meet sustainability goals and those of your customers.
Product IBM webMethods IBM webMethods provides comprehensive iPaaS capabilities with a single, common interface and control plane for multiple integration patterns–applications, APIs, B2B and files–to help enterprises accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI. Explore IBM webMethods
Hear what the analysts are saying

As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.

To see how IBM webMethods can enhance your telecommunication system's integration and service capabilities with the power of data

