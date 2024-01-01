Home
Middleware
webMethods
Telecommunications firms excel in connectivity. From the era of landlines and cable TV to the present day, their success has always depended on reliably connecting customers to the wider world in an interactive and cost-effective manner. Today, the focus is on the rapid, efficient deployment of 5G, supported by significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure. Creating standout 5G services requires a strategic approach to integration–enhancing the connection of systems, applications and data to drive innovation forward.
Harness data to introduce new targeted offerings and drive customer engagement. Identify possible chum in the existing user base and develop strategies to retain those customers.
Unlock the power of 5G and its possibilities. Introduce new applications and migrate workloads to the cloud to take advantage of new core network capabilities.
Use existing investments in mainframe, on-premises, and public and private cloud applications. Innovate with the confidence that your legacy systems won't hinder new projects.
Embrace the rise of private network infrastructure and its many business opportunities. Move beyond traditional connectivity–on-premises, or from the network edge.
Employ advanced analytics to gain real-time insights into your energy usage. Drive infrastructure changes to help meet sustainability goals and those of your customers.
As the Fall 2024 Leader in G2 reviews, webMethods is highly rated and strongly recommended by clients for excellent security, integration and scalability. webMethods is also a Momentum Leader.