Get real-time HR support anytime, anywhere

The IBM watsonx Employee Support for Slack is an AI-powered agent that lets employees take care of common human resources tasks in Slack’s familiar interface.

Through conversation with the agent in Slack, employees can perform common tasks that otherwise would require navigating between several apps and screens. For example, employees can ask for time off, update their contact information and profile, and check benefits and compensation — simply by having a chat with the agent within Slack.

Streamline HR, one Slack conversation at a time

With seamless integration into major platforms and secure AI at its core, watsonx Employee Support makes HR tasks faster and easier for workers and managers.
Getting started is easy
  • Find IBM watsonx Employee Support in Slack: Head to your Slack “Apps” section and search for IBM watsonx Employee Support to get started.
  • Follow quick setup tips: No complex steps – just follow the prompts to get IBM watsonx Employee Support up and running. It works out of the box, with no special setup for most users.
  • Start chatting: Ask questions about time off, benefits, policies, onboarding, and more.
  • Use it your way: Send a direct message, mention IBM watsonx Employee Support in a channel, or use a slack command. Whichever way you ask, it’s here to help.
