IBM watsonx Orchestrate automates your time-consuming tasks, so you can focus on the work that matters most to you. When you engage Orchestrate with a request, it might use a simple skill (add a row to a table), or build on a complex collection of skills (find contacts, create a table of those contacts, and then send an email to them) needed to accomplish that piece of work.
When you rely on Orchestrate to employ these prebuilt skills, you free up time to collaborate and innovate. The skills catalog in watsonx Orchestrate contains 1000s of prebuilt skills to help you accomplish a wide range of tasks. This is a small sample of the skills available today but there are many more ready to use in the product.
When you make a request, Orchestrate automatically executes an action based on the systems you connect to with your credentials. All you need to do is ask.
When you initiate tasks, Orchestrate saves basic knowledge about your previous requests so you can quickly pick up from where you left off and it can deliver faster results. And you don’t have to repeat yourself.
Make sure to opt into our email communications to get notifications directly into your inbox of all the latest additions. You can also check out this page to see the ever-growing list of new capabilities.