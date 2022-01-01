Home AI and ML Watson Studio Feature platform
Easily transform, store, serve, and manage machine learning features
Try IBM Watson Studio
Man working in modern home office at a desktop computer
What is a feature platform?

A feature platform is a system designed to handle features throughout their feature lifecycle. A feature platform helps automate the creation, computation, storage, cataloging, monitoring, and governance of features. Feature platforms cut development cost and save time for your organization by providing data science and engineering teams easy ways to build, reuse, store, deploy, monitor, and govern features within their machine learning applications and projects.
Now available: watsonx.ai

Announcing the launch of watsonx.ai - The all new enterprise studio that brings together traditional machine learning along with new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models

 Try watsonx.ai

Benefits

Feature Design       Design features for various tools supported, such as Jupyter notebooks, SPSS Modeler flows, Data Refinery flow, and DataStage.
Feature Catalog Manage feature definitions and enrich them with metadata. 
Feature Engine          Feature transformation of batch, streaming, and real-time data into features. 
Feature Store Store and serve features across offline and online data stores supported in Cloud Pak for Data. 
Feature Management Easily search, discover, monitor, and govern features throughout the feature lifecycle.
IBM Watson Studio recognized as Leader in IDC's Worldwide Machine Learning Operations Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment
Resources Cloud Pak® for Data

Modernize how you collect, organize, and analyze data with a multicloud data and AI platform.

 Watson Knowledge Catalog

Activate business-ready data for AI and analytics with intelligent cataloging, backed by active metadata and policy management.

 Data Science and MLOps

Operationalize to accelerate the AI lifecycle with the right data, at the right time, for the right user.
Get started with explainable AI

Explore model deployment, monitoring, and management in IBM Watson Studio.

 Try for free