Accelerate business decisions and processes with an AI-powered intelligent document understanding and content analysis platform
Insurance

Accelerate insurance processes by augmenting experts to conduct risk assessments and serve customers faster.

 Empower insurance experts to make the right decisions

What if you spent less time pouring over volumes of insurance products, actuarial and client information, and more on delivering better risk assessments and driving client outcomes? Using natural language processing (NLP), IBM Watson® Discovery helps your underwriters, claims processors, customer service agents and actuaries find answers and insights from insurance documents, customer and public data faster. That means faster business results, satisfied customers and happier employees.
Client stories Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co: Learn more about AI-driven customer service efficiencies
Financial markets

Automate and accelerate financial market industry processes with insights from documents.

 Empower employees to craft investment plans faster

What if you spent less time pulling together industry and company analyses, and more on delivering the best investment guidance for clients? IBM Watson Discovery uses NLP to help your control analysts, stockbrokers and wealth management professionals automate searches through volumes of documents and public data. They generate meaningful insights. You get relevant answers faster for better business decisions.
Client stories EquBot: Learn more about AI-driven investing HSBC: Read the case study Toronto Dominion Bank (TD Bank): Read the case study EY: Learn more about transaction diligence
Banking

Accelerate banking processes by augmenting experts to find answers and insights buried in business documents.

 Empower employees to make the right decisions faster

What if you could process audits, accounting, loans and credit processing quickly without spending time searching through volumes of documents? IBM Watson Discovery uses NLP to help the banking industry get relevant answers and insights faster, accelerating decision-making and improving customer experiences.
Client stories Citibank: Read the case study Crédit Mutuel: Read the case study Bradesco: Read the case study
Legal research

Accelerate legal and contract management by augmenting experts to find answers and insights faster.

 Empower legal experts and contract managers

What if you spent less time researching case information and more on resolving legal problems? IBM Watson Discovery uses NLP to help your attorneys and control specialists automate searches of large volumes of documents and public data. You get relevant answers faster, grow revenue and improve client services.
Client stories ContractPodAi: Learn more about AI-powered contract management LegalMation: Learn more about AI-powered litigation drafting QNC GmbH: Learn more about AI-powered client services
Healthcare and life sciences

Automate and accelerate healthcare and life science industry processes.

 Empower healthcare professionals and researchers with the tools that they need

Artificial intelligence (AI) for documenting insights helps the health and life science industry drive discovery faster. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of documents and data, life science and healthcare employees can automate the process of searching through documents and data, work more efficiently and deliver better care and solutions to those in need.
Client stories Keystonemab: Read the case study EndPoint Technologies: Read the case study
Education and the public sector

Augment processes with automated insights from documents.

 Automate processes to help students and citizens

AI for document insights helps the education and public sector industries communicate with students and citizens quickly and effectively. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of documents and data, industry leaders can augment and streamline processes, designing digital systems that help people stay educated and safe.
Client stories Working Eye: Read the case study The City of Helsinki: Read the case study EUDE: Read the case study
Sports and entertainment

Automate, accelerate and validate data in sports and entertainment events for augmented audience experiences.

 Show accurate statistics faster

AI helps the sports and entertainment industry give audiences numbers they can trust. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of data, the sports and entertainment industry can automate the process of searching through historical information, delivering faster and more accurate information to create better audience experiences.
Client stories ESPN: Read the case study Grammys: Read the case study Havas: Read the case study Kia: Read the case study
Maintenance and engineering

Automate and accelerate maintenance and engineering industry processes with insights from documents.

 Empower employees to make the right decisions faster

AI for document insights helps maintenance and engineering employees make the right business decisions faster. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of documents and data, maintenance and engineering employees can automate the process of searching through documents and data, augmenting employee decision-making for a better customer experience.
Client stories ENN Group Co., Ltd: Read the case study CAF Signaling: Read the case study
