Accelerate insurance processes by augmenting experts to conduct risk assessments and serve customers faster.
What if you spent less time pouring over volumes of insurance products, actuarial and client information, and more on delivering better risk assessments and driving client outcomes? Using natural language processing (NLP), IBM Watson® Discovery helps your underwriters, claims processors, customer service agents and actuaries find answers and insights from insurance documents, customer and public data faster. That means faster business results, satisfied customers and happier employees.
Automate and accelerate financial market industry processes with insights from documents.
What if you spent less time pulling together industry and company analyses, and more on delivering the best investment guidance for clients? IBM Watson Discovery uses NLP to help your control analysts, stockbrokers and wealth management professionals automate searches through volumes of documents and public data. They generate meaningful insights. You get relevant answers faster for better business decisions.
Accelerate banking processes by augmenting experts to find answers and insights buried in business documents.
What if you could process audits, accounting, loans and credit processing quickly without spending time searching through volumes of documents? IBM Watson Discovery uses NLP to help the banking industry get relevant answers and insights faster, accelerating decision-making and improving customer experiences.
Accelerate legal and contract management by augmenting experts to find answers and insights faster.
What if you spent less time researching case information and more on resolving legal problems? IBM Watson Discovery uses NLP to help your attorneys and control specialists automate searches of large volumes of documents and public data. You get relevant answers faster, grow revenue and improve client services.
Automate and accelerate healthcare and life science industry processes.
Artificial intelligence (AI) for documenting insights helps the health and life science industry drive discovery faster. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of documents and data, life science and healthcare employees can automate the process of searching through documents and data, work more efficiently and deliver better care and solutions to those in need.
Augment processes with automated insights from documents.
AI for document insights helps the education and public sector industries communicate with students and citizens quickly and effectively. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of documents and data, industry leaders can augment and streamline processes, designing digital systems that help people stay educated and safe.
Automate, accelerate and validate data in sports and entertainment events for augmented audience experiences.
AI helps the sports and entertainment industry give audiences numbers they can trust. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of data, the sports and entertainment industry can automate the process of searching through historical information, delivering faster and more accurate information to create better audience experiences.
Automate and accelerate maintenance and engineering industry processes with insights from documents.
AI for document insights helps maintenance and engineering employees make the right business decisions faster. By revealing meaningful insights from large volumes of documents and data, maintenance and engineering employees can automate the process of searching through documents and data, augmenting employee decision-making for a better customer experience.