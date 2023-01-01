Workforce identity and access management (IAM) solutions

Whether you’re solving password challenges, provisioning new employees, connecting remote workers, or adding cloud IAM capabilities to existing on-prem infrastructure, you need to protect digital users, assets and data. It’s a constantly shifting balancing act between frictionless access that boosts productivity, and a zero trust approach to security.
Increase user agility with single sign-on or passwordless authentication. Reauthenticate remote workers with multifactor authentication (MFA).
Integrate applications with security technologies, both on-prem and in the cloud. Reduce disruption to legacy systems and business applications with seamless transitions.
Automate provisioning and deprovisioning of user profiles to applications with lifecycle management. Provide users with self-service options to request access, reset and manage passwords.
Deliver adaptive access with AI and machine learning for context and deeper insights to establish risk-based authentication policies. Uncover deviations in entitlements, and correlate behavior between user sessions.
Deliver seamless, repeatable user experiences that build brand loyalty while reducing security threats.
