Single sign-on
Centralize access control for cloud and on-premises applications
Try it free Book a live demo
Illustration of login, cloud, dashboard and city connected by line

See in action how Verify's orchestration capabilities can enhance the user experience

 

 

 Explore the interactive demo
Eliminate password hassles

Simplify and secure access to all your applications with a single set of login credentials. IBM Verify provides centralized access control, strong authentication and user self-service. Deliver one-click access within an authenticated session to cloud, on-premises and mobile applications, from a unified single sign-on (SSO) launchpad.

 
See IBM’s positioning in Passwordless Authentication market.
New report Report

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 - Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
Read Kuppingercole’s Customer IAM report 2024
Key features
Connect SaaS apps quickly   Use prebuilt connectors for common SaaS applications to simplify integration with your environment and set up apps for SSO in minutes. Users can access apps with one set of credentials, boosting productivity. Prebuilt connectors
Use custom application templates Easily set up custom cloud applications not in the portfolio for SSO administration and control them by using prebuilt templates for SAML 2.0 or OpenID Connect (OIDC) applications. Follow step-by-step instructions to streamline integration. Custom cloud applications
Protect on-premises apps Use IBM Application Gateway reverse proxy to extend SSO and access control to trusted on-premises web apps by bringing them into the SaaS. Manage these apps as you would any others on the SSO dashboard. IBM Application Gateway
Explore more features
Manage access policies  

Create customized SSO and access policies for resources protected by Verify. Define how users can access apps, including whether multifactor authentication (MFA) is required.
Manage access policies

Use a variety of identity sources for authentication for SSO, including social login options such as Google, Apple, LinkedIn and ZenKey, to enable low-friction access for consumers.
Simplify user management

Support comprehensive group and role management based on predefined user attribute functions. Apply custom attributes to user profiles by using third-party tools to ensure users only have access to SSO based on appropriate entitlements.
Take the next step

Try Verify at no cost or talk to an expert.

 

 Try it free