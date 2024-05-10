Identity orchestration is a dynamic integration framework that allows you to easily create identity journeys and user journeys. Instead of writing code, orchestration enables you to quickly design automated workflows for different identity use cases, including authentication, identity proofing and fraud detection.
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
Simplifying IAM through orchestration (4 minute read)
Streamline consistent and frictionless experiences for your workers, partners and customer identities across the entire identity lifecycle. From account creation and login to passwordless authentication with passkeys and account management, IBM Verify can orchestrate identity journeys across your identity stack.
Consistently and continuously overlay risk and fraud context across identity journeys. Clearly define how trusted individuals are granted access and untrusted users are mitigated with security authentication. Verify allows you to bring together fraud and risk signals to detect threats while also providing strong, native and phishing-resistant authentication.
Bring your existing tools to apply consistent, continuous and contextual orchestration across all identity journeys. From existing directories and traditional applications to existing fraud signals, Verify enables organizations to use the many existing tools and assets across their IAM stack.
IBM Verify (SaaS) modernizes and protects multicloud identities and network access while reducing friction for users.
CIAM solutions deliver engaging, modern and secure digital experiences for your customers, partners and citizens.
Workforce IAM solutions accelerate workforce productivity, drive cloud modernization and embed identity into zero-trust initiatives.
The IBM Verify family offers smart IAM solutions for the hybrid, multicloud enterprise. Powered by AI. Backed by IBM Security.
Building a product-agnostic identity fabric helps enterprises reduce the complexity of identity management.