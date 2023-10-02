Video Explorer Platform (a.k.a Cognitive Video Analytics)

Video Explorer Platform is a full functionality platform for video analytics (computer vision) application development and deployment. It provides an application framework which could be configured and customized to adapt to customers’ business requirement and further integrate with customers’ business system. It could enable an enterprise to land a video analytics solution in very short time.

Co-worked with another asset the IBM Visual Builder (IVB), the customer could benefited from one station video analytics application development and deployment, which include image labeling, image augmentation, training, validation, and publish to Video Explorer Platform.