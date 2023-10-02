Video Explorer Platform (a.k.a Cognitive Video Analytics)

Video Explorer Platform is a full functionality platform for video analytics (computer vision) application development and deployment. It provides an application framework which could be configured and customized to adapt to customers’ business requirement and further integrate with customers’ business system. It could enable an enterprise to land a video analytics solution in very short time.
Co-worked with another asset the IBM Visual Builder (IVB), the customer could benefited from one station video analytics application development and deployment, which include image labeling, image augmentation, training, validation, and publish to Video Explorer Platform.
Provide full functionality platform of video analytics application development and deployment, including data source management (video devices, images, offline video materials), real-time video browsing, image / slip extraction, transform, and storage, model mapping, event processing rule configuration, event presentation and notification.
Support GPU hardware configuration to adapt business requirement of camera scenarios.
Provide various runtime environments to support video analytics models on face recognition, object detection, and action classification.
Support quick configuration and deployment. With trained model and customized event presentation, the solution could be on-production in very short time.
Micro-service architecture supported.
Support on-promise deployment.
A video analytic solution can be used by construction site security and management team to get sites’ safety and operation status in the timely manner
With CVA Platform, IBM delivered useful scenarios for clients in public security area
With video analytics, large amount of data could be collected
The solution is an app running on pad. Take a photo on feet，the AI model could analyze, and work out diagnosis result.
