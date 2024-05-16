Home IT automation DevOps IBM DevOps Accelerate
Analyze your delivery flow and get actionable insights.
Why IBM® DevOps Accelerate? Deliver better software, faster.

IBM DevOps Accelerate can speed and optimize software delivery for any mix of on-premises, cloud and mainframe applications.
Use cases

Modernize applications DevOps Accelerate software can automate builds, deployments and releases of monolithic applications, microservices-based applications or a mix — on the cloud, on premises, in a data center or on the mainframe.
Deliver Cloud native apps DevOps Accelerate provides a single point of control to help manage delivery of microservices workloads across dev/test and production, spanning many clouds, including traditional cloud providers, containers and VMs.
Benefits What DevOps Accelerate can help you do Automate manual processes

Eliminate human error to release software with confidence.

 Scale tools across the company

Get extensive pipeline management, visibility, automation.
Features Pipelines

Transform release toolchains into coherent pipelines. Get visibility, coordinated delivery.

 Value Streams

Improve the rate and flow of application delivery with visibility into your DevOps Accelerate delivery pipeline.

 Hundreds of integrations

Eliminate custom scripts and get a deployment process that’s easier to design, more secure.
Product solutions IBM® DevOps Build

Scale the configuration and management of your build infrastructure.

 IBM® DevOps Deploy

Automate the deployment of any application to any environment.

 IBM® DevOps Velocity

Accelerate application delivery with real-time analytics and DevOps tool integrations.

Case studies

Rabobank NA delivers value Read the case study
Daimler speeds app delivery

Daimler Trucks NA used DevOps Deploy to support a DevOps app-delivery model.

 NBCUniversal drives DevOps

NBCUniversal Media LLC uses DevOps Accelerate software to help drive DevOps processes.

 HM Health Solutions transforms

HMHS established continual development practices using the DevOps Accelerate suite.

 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank used DevOps Accelerate to automate development processes.
DevOps deploy and cloud technologies, like IBM Cloud Platform, allow us to disrupt, mainly due to the agility we’re able to deliver and pivot on. Daniel Corboy Developer and DevOps Engineer Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Frequently asked questions

Yes. DevOps Deploy can manage containers.

You can integrate DevOps Deploy into your delivery pipeline and avoid restructuring your toolchain with over 130 plug-ins for development, testing, infrastructure and cloud — such as the Jenkins Pipeline and VMware vRealize Automation plug-ins. For information on plugins, review the documentation for plugins in https://urbancode.github.io/IBM-UCx-PLUGIN-DOCS/

DevOps Deploy can enable you to create models of the deployment process with a graphical process editor, replacing manual steps and nonstandard scripts. No programming is required. You can create processes of any complexity, assign them to deployment environments and execute them more reliably.

You can store different configuration settings for each target and enable configuration-only or traditional code-and-configuration deployments, while reusing the same application process across multiple environments.

Yes. A DevOps transformation includes enhancing z/OS for development practices. Mobile applications make hundreds of millions of IBM® z Systems® back-end calls every day — for example, calls to COBOL and PL/1. The mainframe must be part of the modern development and operations practices.

DevOps Deploy detects WebSphere Application Server automatically and creates corresponding resources on the server. You can import WebSphere Application Server cell-and-cluster configurations and generate a template that is stored and promoted across environments.

DevOps Deploy provides a customizable permission system for your users and a more secure transport of your deployment artifacts. You can track user activity (who, what, where and when) with control and audit capabilities that build a full history of an application deployment.

No. DevOps Deploy provides deployment automation. DevOps Velocity provides coordination across continuous delivery pipelines from one or more tools, so it can coordinate across multiple Jenkins pipelines, DevOps Deploy applications or both.

DevOps Velocity has been containerized and provides a Helm chart for installation into a Kubernetes cluster, in addition to instructions for deploying as a Docker Compose application (for non production use).

DevOps Velocity provides reports showing the time required to get a new build into production. The reports highlight bottlenecks by identifying which environments the build spent time in, slowing delivery to production. This can help teams address those bottlenecks to speed delivery.
