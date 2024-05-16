IBM DevOps Accelerate can speed and optimize software delivery for any mix of on-premises, cloud and mainframe applications.
Join the DevOps Automation community!
Eliminate human error to release software with confidence.
Get extensive pipeline management, visibility, automation.
Transform release toolchains into coherent pipelines. Get visibility, coordinated delivery.
Improve the rate and flow of application delivery with visibility into your DevOps Accelerate delivery pipeline.
Eliminate custom scripts and get a deployment process that’s easier to design, more secure.
Scale the configuration and management of your build infrastructure.
Automate the deployment of any application to any environment.
Accelerate application delivery with real-time analytics and DevOps tool integrations.
Daimler Trucks NA used DevOps Deploy to support a DevOps app-delivery model.
NBCUniversal Media LLC uses DevOps Accelerate software to help drive DevOps processes.
HMHS established continual development practices using the DevOps Accelerate suite.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank used DevOps Accelerate to automate development processes.
Yes. DevOps Deploy can manage containers.
You can integrate DevOps Deploy into your delivery pipeline and avoid restructuring your toolchain with over 130 plug-ins for development, testing, infrastructure and cloud — such as the Jenkins Pipeline and VMware vRealize Automation plug-ins. For information on plugins, review the documentation for plugins in https://urbancode.github.io/IBM-UCx-PLUGIN-DOCS/
DevOps Deploy can enable you to create models of the deployment process with a graphical process editor, replacing manual steps and nonstandard scripts. No programming is required. You can create processes of any complexity, assign them to deployment environments and execute them more reliably.
You can store different configuration settings for each target and enable configuration-only or traditional code-and-configuration deployments, while reusing the same application process across multiple environments.
Yes. A DevOps transformation includes enhancing z/OS for development practices. Mobile applications make hundreds of millions of IBM® z Systems® back-end calls every day — for example, calls to COBOL and PL/1. The mainframe must be part of the modern development and operations practices.
DevOps Deploy detects WebSphere Application Server automatically and creates corresponding resources on the server. You can import WebSphere Application Server cell-and-cluster configurations and generate a template that is stored and promoted across environments.
DevOps Deploy provides a customizable permission system for your users and a more secure transport of your deployment artifacts. You can track user activity (who, what, where and when) with control and audit capabilities that build a full history of an application deployment.
No. DevOps Deploy provides deployment automation. DevOps Velocity provides coordination across continuous delivery pipelines from one or more tools, so it can coordinate across multiple Jenkins pipelines, DevOps Deploy applications or both.
DevOps Velocity has been containerized and provides a Helm chart for installation into a Kubernetes cluster, in addition to instructions for deploying as a Docker Compose application (for non production use).
DevOps Velocity provides reports showing the time required to get a new build into production. The reports highlight bottlenecks by identifying which environments the build spent time in, slowing delivery to production. This can help teams address those bottlenecks to speed delivery.