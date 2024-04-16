A visual model-driven environment for development, validation, testing and documentation of real-time and embedded applications
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody - Developer is a model-driven development (MDD) environment that provides support for UML, SysML and AUTOSAR, and gives you the flexibility to work in your domain-specific language (DSL). The program helps you automate the software development lifecycle, promote asset reuse, optimize team collaboration, and identify defects and design errors early in the development lifecycle. Software engineers can create efficient and testable software architectures and designs before target hardware is available, which is essential for agile development and real-time and embedded applications.
Express specifications and design graphically. Improve communication across teams and across the supply chain by using industry standards and unambiguous notations.
Get early and continuous proof of specification and testing of design through model-based simulation and analysis.
Show how and why design decisions and tradeoffs were made through the steps of requirements > specification > design > code.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Developer generates application code for the C, C++, Java™ and Ada languages including architectural and behavioral views (such as statecharts and activity diagrams). It enables you to import and visualize existing C, C++, Java, Ada and C# code for reference, or develop further and synchronize changes in design or code to keep both in sync. It also supports Eclipse platform integration for an integrated code, model and debug environment.
Use animation features for on-demand help with design-level debugging to help eliminate defects early. You can automate test creation and execution using IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Test Conductor Add On software as part of meeting ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 standards. You can also visualize and analyze complex requirements with UML, SysML or domain-specific languages (DSL) such as AUTOSAR, DDS or MARTE, or create your own DSL.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Developer provides a visual development environment integrated within the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management systems and software engineering platform for full product lifecycle development. It integrates with ELM products — such as IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next, IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Family, IBM Engineering Workflow Management, IBM Rational ClearCase® and others — for full product lifecycle development.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody for DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM is add-on software that enables you to create artifacts that conform to US Department of Defense Architecture Framework (DoDAF), British Ministry of Defense Architectural Framework (MODAF) and Unified Profile for DoDAF/MODAF (UPDM) standards.
This software provides traceability from the design back to the requirements, giving you a view of the latest information through Rhapsody Design Manager. It also generates requirements information into the code to assist traceability in the final implementation for compliance with safety standards and provides a parametric constraint solver for SysML parametric diagrams. It includes static model checking analysis, which helps improve model consistency and model completeness.
You can respond to changes in an agile way while maintaining consistency for different environments. You can share and review designs with your extended team. The advanced model browser helps engineers sort, organize and edit models. Graphical model comparisons and merging of model elements helps teams work in parallel. A user guide shortens training time and provides step-by-step instructions on applying Rhapsody for systems engineering, embedded software development and testing.
The Tools and Utilities Add On software provides graphical panels for visual mock-ups of a design. The Automatic Test Generator Add On software provides automatic test generation for Rhapsody models, helping to facilitate greater test coverage. Developer Rules Composer Add On software provides customizable rules for code generation to meet the required standards or to generate other programming languages not currently supported.
A low-cost system engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.
All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.
A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java applications using UML or AUTOSAR.
An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.