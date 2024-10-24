Migrate Your Cloud Foundry Liberty-for-Java Applications to the Paketo Buildpack for Liberty
10 January 2023
Introducing a migration guide to help migrate your application from Cloud Foundry to Paketo Buildpack for Liberty.

The deprecation of the IBM Cloud Foundry (CF) liberty-for-java buildpack has been announced and customers require a migration solution. The strategic alternative is using the cloud-native Paketo Buildpack for Liberty. The main advantage of Paketo Buildpack is the ability to transform your application source code into reproducible container images. The container image can then be used almost anywhere, providing flexibility and allowing the container images to be easily updated.

Other key advantages of using the Paketo Buildpack for Liberty include the ability to build your application image without creating a Dockerfile, fast rebuilds through built-in caching, easy customization and rebasing.

     
    What’s in the migration guide?

    To help with the migration process, we are providing a migration guide. The guide is divided into two main sections: building your Liberty application with Paketo Buildpack for Liberty and advanced features for Liberty applications. There is a feature-to-feature comparison in each of the sections to compare the Cloud Foundry and Paketo Buildpack commands. All of these sections are designed to help you migrate your application from Cloud Foundry to Paketo Buildpack for Liberty.

    The section on building your Liberty application with the Paketo Buildpack contains the following procedures:

    • Building a container image from application source code
    • Building an application with a simple war file
    • Building an application from a Liberty server
    • Building an application from a Liberty packaged server
    • Building an application by using UBI images

    The advanced features for Liberty applications that use Paketo Buildpack for Liberty includes the following sections:

    • Providing server configuration at build time
    • Using Liberty profiles to build applications
    • Installing custom features
    • Installing interim fixes
    Learn more

    Raymond Xu Software Engineer