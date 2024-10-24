Migrate Your Cloud Foundry Liberty-for-Java Applications to the Paketo Buildpack for Liberty

To help with the migration process, we are providing a migration guide. The guide is divided into two main sections: building your Liberty application with Paketo Buildpack for Liberty and advanced features for Liberty applications. There is a feature-to-feature comparison in each of the sections to compare the Cloud Foundry and Paketo Buildpack commands. All of these sections are designed to help you migrate your application from Cloud Foundry to Paketo Buildpack for Liberty.

The section on building your Liberty application with the Paketo Buildpack contains the following procedures:

Building a container image from application source code

Building an application with a simple war file

Building an application from a Liberty server

Building an application from a Liberty packaged server

Building an application by using UBI images

The advanced features for Liberty applications that use Paketo Buildpack for Liberty includes the following sections: