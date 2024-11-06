Authentication Improvements in IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud offers two types of multifactor authentication (MFA): ID-based MFA and account-based MFA. While ID-based MFA is the preferred multifactor authentication, it requires you to enable this on the whole IBM Cloud account. The following screenshot shows the ID-based MFA option for the account:

IBM Cloud Identity and Access Management: Authentication settings for the IBM Cloud account.

Since February 2023, in addition to the already existing account-wide ID-based MFA requirement, IAM administrators can now configure an individual ID-based MFA requirement for each user that is a member of the IBM Cloud account (see also this Release Note). This way, customers can enable, for example, a minimum security level of using TOTP or Security Keys on the IBM Cloud account for all users, but exempt a special functional user that is required to log in to the IBM Cloud CLI using its username and password for automation purposes. In such a scenario, please make sure to use a sufficiently complex password and implement a periodic rotation for the functional user to minimize security exposure. The following screenshot shows how to exempt a user from ID-based MFA:

Individual authentication settings for a user in the IBM Cloud Account.

You can use this new feature also to roll out ID-based MFA slowly across the users of an account. In this case, you would keep the IBM Cloud default authentication requirement to not require MFA from all users, but you would enable ID-based MFA on individual users. This way, you can control the sequence inside your IBM Cloud account of how ID-based MFA will be adopted by users to let your key users first collect some experience with the enrollment of ID-based MFA so they can help their colleagues with later adoption. Eventually, you would likely enable ID-based MFA as account default and remove the user’s individual settings, in such a scenario.