Reduce cloud costs by automatically parking idle cloud workloads
Cloud savings made simple
Organizations waste millions each year because non-production workloads continue running long after teams stop using them. IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition is a SaaS offering that helps reduce cloud costs by automatically parking workloads across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Using schedules and policies, teams can automate workload power scheduling (parking), reduce operational effort, and realize immediate savings.
Move beyond cloud cost visibility to action. Reduce waste, automate savings opportunities, and provide stakeholders with measurable cost optimization outcome
Purpose-built for cloud cost savings
Configure parking schedules and policies, discover parkable opportunities, and automate stop and start actions from a single interface. As a fully managed SaaS offering, Turbonomic Parking Edition helps organizations consistently enforce parking across cloud environments while reducing manual effort.
Automatically park workloads across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform from a unified interface. Eliminate the need for separate native tooling and reduce operational complexity while applying consistent cost-control policies across your cloud estate.
Monitor projected and realized savings through built-in dashboards. Track schedule coverage, identify additional parking opportunities, and measure the financial impact of your parking strategy over time.
Standardize workload parking with reusable policies and workload sets. Apply parking consistently across environments while reducing manual administration and simplifying operations at scale.
Workload parking automatically stops cloud workloads when they are not needed and restarts them when required. This helps eliminate unnecessary compute costs while ensuring resources are available during business hours.
Parking Edition supports a range of cloud workloads, including virtual machines, auto scaling groups, databases, database clusters, managed instance groups, and Kubernetes clusters.
After connecting your cloud accounts and applying parking schedules or policies, organizations can begin realizing savings immediately as workloads are automatically parked during idle periods.
Yes. IBM Turbonomic calls these workloads sets, to easily group your workloads together, stop and start them in a specific order and additionally add wait time between each workload stop or start action.
Yes. IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, enabling organizations to manage workload parking across multi-cloud environments from a single experience. With additional cloud provider supporting coming soon.
No. Parking schedules and policies are managed through the product, eliminating the need to build and maintain custom scripts.
Yes. Parking Edition is designed as an entry point into IBM Turbonomic. As your optimization needs evolve, you can expand to the full platform while retaining your existing parking configurations.
Parking Edition focuses on automated workload parking to reduce cloud costs. IBM Turbonomic also includes continuous application resource management, workload rightsizing, capacity planning, and performance optimization capabilities.