IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition

Reduce cloud costs by automatically parking idle cloud workloads

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IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition

Overview

Cloud savings made simple

Organizations waste millions each year because non-production workloads continue running long after teams stop using them. IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition is a SaaS offering that helps reduce cloud costs by automatically parking workloads across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Using schedules and policies, teams can automate workload power scheduling (parking), reduce operational effort, and realize immediate savings.
Immediate cloud savings
Reduce non-production cloud spend by automatically parking idle workloads during planned idle periods.
Accelerate FinOps maturity

Move beyond cloud cost visibility to action. Reduce waste, automate savings opportunities, and provide stakeholders with measurable cost optimization outcome

 
Reinvest savings into innovation
Free budget previously consumed by idle resources and redirect it toward strategic projects, modernization efforts, and business growth initiatives.
Increase operational efficiency
Replace manual power scheduling, fragmented processes and custom scripts with automated parking schedules and policies that reduce operational effort across cloud environments.

Features

Purpose-built for cloud cost savings

Configure parking schedules and policies, discover parkable opportunities, and automate stop and start actions from a single interface. As a fully managed SaaS offering, Turbonomic Parking Edition helps organizations consistently enforce parking across cloud environments while reducing manual effort.

IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition dashboard

Automatically park workloads across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform from a unified interface. Eliminate the need for separate native tooling and reduce operational complexity while applying consistent cost-control policies across your cloud estate.

IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition overview

Monitor projected and realized savings through built-in dashboards. Track schedule coverage, identify additional parking opportunities, and measure the financial impact of your parking strategy over time.

This is a screenshot of IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition parking history

Standardize workload parking with reusable policies and workload sets. Apply parking consistently across environments while reducing manual administration and simplifying operations at scale.

This is a screenshot of IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition policies view

Frequently asked questions

Workload parking automatically stops cloud workloads when they are not needed and restarts them when required. This helps eliminate unnecessary compute costs while ensuring resources are available during business hours.

Parking Edition supports a range of cloud workloads, including virtual machines, auto scaling groups, databases, database clusters, managed instance groups, and Kubernetes clusters.

After connecting your cloud accounts and applying parking schedules or policies, organizations can begin realizing savings immediately as workloads are automatically parked during idle periods.

Yes.  IBM Turbonomic calls these workloads sets, to easily group your workloads together, stop and start them in a specific order and additionally add wait time between each workload stop or start action.

Yes. IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, enabling organizations to manage workload parking across multi-cloud environments from a single experience.  With additional cloud provider supporting coming soon.

No. Parking schedules and policies are managed through the product, eliminating the need to build and maintain custom scripts.

Yes. Parking Edition is designed as an entry point into IBM Turbonomic. As your optimization needs evolve, you can expand to the full platform while retaining your existing parking configurations.

Parking Edition focuses on automated workload parking to reduce cloud costs. IBM Turbonomic also includes continuous application resource management, workload rightsizing, capacity planning, and performance optimization capabilities.

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