The integration between IBM® Turbonomic® and IBM® Power® Systems brings AI to the resourcing and management of IBM Power. Real time and trend analysis of utilization on logical partitions (LPARs) and Power Systems generates actions to assure applications have the required processing power to satisfy the needs of the end users and business processes relying on them.
Entities
Metrics
Actions generated
*Turbonomic does not support native execution of resize VP actions, but actions can be executed using external automation platforms through action orchestration workflows such as Webhooks.
IBM PowerVM integration is one of three hypervisor integrations available for the Turbonomic platform. Connect to hypervisor tooling to manage resources and use automated actions to help ensure VMs always get the resources they need to perform, whether on-prem or in the cloud.
