IBM PowerVM integration
Provide industrial-strength virtualization technologies for AIX, IBM i, and Linux on IBM Power Systems.
Explore the interactive demo Book a live demo
Turbonomic integrations illustration
How it works

The integration between IBM® Turbonomic® and IBM® Power® Systems brings AI to the resourcing and management of IBM Power. Real time and trend analysis of utilization on logical partitions (LPARs) and Power Systems generates actions to assure applications have the required processing power to satisfy the needs of the end users and business processes relying on them. 

Data discovered

Entities

  • Virtual machine (VM)
  • Host
  • Data center (skeleton entity used to complete topology – there is one data center for each PowerVM target)

Metrics

  • Processing units (PU)
  • Virtual processors (VP)
  • Energy 
  • Carbon footprint 
  • Power
  • Memory (Mem)

Actions generated

  • Resize processing units 
  • Resize virtual processor 
  • Memory 

*Turbonomic does not support native execution of resize VP actions, but actions can be executed using external automation platforms through action orchestration workflows such as Webhooks.
More hypervisor integrations

IBM PowerVM integration is one of three hypervisor integrations available for the Turbonomic platform. Connect to hypervisor tooling to manage resources and use automated actions to help ensure VMs always get the resources they need to perform, whether on-prem or in the cloud.

 View all integrations VMware vCenter

Drive efficiency and sustainability with full-stack visibility and resource management.

 Learn more Nutanix AHV

Discover and manage resources in your Acropolis Hypervisor environment to help ensure application performance.

 Learn more Microsoft Hyper-V

Use automation to help ensure virtual machines get the resources they need to perform.

 Learn more
It’s time you Turbo
 

Start your journey to continuous application performance while safely reducing cost.

 Try Turbonomic for free Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Education Community Pricing Resources