ActionScript integration

ActionScript Server is a server-side implementation of the ActionScript programming language. Developers who use ActionScript Server can build more dynamic and interactive applications that use the same language and codebase.
The IBM® Turbonomic® platform can help optimize the performance of an organization’s infrastructure by recommending automatable decisions around resource consumption and allocation.
ActionScript is one of two orchestration integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to IT change management to help ensure compliance while automating resources for performance and efficiency.
